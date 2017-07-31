Video: Carol Burnett Comes to Netflix with A LITTLE HELP

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is coming to the world's leading internet TV network with the original unscripted comedy A Little Help with Carol Burnett. Featuring pint-sized opinions from a panel of straight-talking 4-8-year-olds, Carol and her guests will reveal how a different generation solves life's biggest dilemmas. See the brand-new trailer for the show below!

In each of the 12 half-hour episodes, both celebrities and everyday people will bring their real-life issues to a gaggle of kids who dish back hilarious, hard-hitting guidance--all in front of a live studio audience. The series will premiere in 2018.

"Someone once asked me how old I am inside," said Burnett. "I thought about it, and came up with, 'I'm about eight.' So it's going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age."

"We're thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix," said Bela Bajaria, Vice President, Content Acquisition for Netflix. "Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her."

"We couldn't be more excited to be working on our first series with Netflix, and to be working with a comedy legend like Carol Burnett is truly a dream come true," said Mark Bracco, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development for dick clark productions.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett is a Netflix Original, produced by dick clark productions.

