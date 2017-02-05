Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 2/4-2/5/2017
|
1)
VIDEO: HAMILTON's Original Schuyler Sisters Reunite To Perform 'America The Beautiful' At The Super Bowl
by Alan Henry - February 05, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Schuyler Sisters - Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones - reunited to perform 'America the Beautiful' before the big game. (more...)
|
2)
STAGE TUBE: SNL Continues to Nail Donald Trump's Administration in This Week's Cold Open
by Stage Tube - February 05, 2017
Saturday Night Live never seems to miss its mark when it comes to the Trump Administration. In this week's cold open, Alec Baldwin returned with his masterful impression of the impetuous man. (more...)
|
3)
Want to Win Big on Broadway? How to Score Tickets Via Digital Lottery!
by BWW News Desk - February 05, 2017
Now more than ever, Broadway shows are switching over to a digital lottery, allowing fans an equal chance at these coveted tickets without having to wait in long lines in inclement weather. Here's a look at all of the shows that are currently offering a digital lottery, and how you can get in on the action! (more...)
|
4)
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Let Her Give You the Low-Down... Susan Stroman Talks PRINCE OF BROADWAY, LITTLE DANCER, and Returning to CRAZY FOR YOU!
by Backstage With Richard Ridge - February 05, 2017
Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph Manhattan Concert Productions' 25th Anniversary concert performances of Crazy for You. In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a stunning Broadway and television cast (led by Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck), including a professional creative team, a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States, and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra. (more...)
|
5)
LA LA LAND's Damien Chazelle, TONY's Glenn Weiss Among Director's Guild Award Winners; Full List
by Julie Musbach - February 05, 2017
LA LA LAND director Damien Chazelle nabbed the top feature film award at last night's 69th Annual Director's Guild Awards. Glenn Weiss picked up the award for Best Variety/News/Talk/Sports Special for the 70th Annual Tony Awards on CBS. (more...)
|
6)
The Tony Awards Instagram Celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with Fabulous Photo Edits
by BWW News Desk - February 05, 2017
The Tony Awards have gone full out to celebrate today's Super Bowl. Check out their amazing Broadway themed edits below! (more...)
|
7)
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Winning Composer Charles Strouse
by Behind the Curtain - February 05, 2017
Put on a happy face because the Tony Award winning composer of BYE BYE BIRDIE, APPLAUSE, ANNIE, and countless others, Charles Strouse, invites Rob and Kevin into his penthouse apartment for a two part interview about his life and career. (more...)
|
8)
BWW's On This Day - February 5, 2017
by - February 05, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)