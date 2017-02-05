BWW's On This Day - February 5, 2017

Feb. 5, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17

God Looked Away
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 2/8/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/8/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

The Pirates of Penzance
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

The Object Lesson
(New York - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/10/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/11/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/12/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Twelfth Night
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Milk and Honey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/5/17

Silver Lining
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Nice Fish
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17

Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

BU21
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Tell Hector I Miss Him
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

COMING UP:

Monday February 6, 2017:
Damiano, Margherita & More Sing Out Against Bullying at 54 Below
Monday February 6, 2017:
Get Your Golden Ticket to 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY'
Monday February 6, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth & More Slated for Transport Group's 2017 Gala
Monday February 6, 2017:
Melissa Errico Sings from 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' at Transport Group Gala
Monday February 6, 2017:
Phylicia Rashad Honored at Steppenwolf's 2017 Women in the Arts Luncheon
Monday February 6, 2017:
Transport Group Hosts Starry 'EVENING WITH MARY-MITCHELL CAMPBELL' Gala
Tuesday February 7, 2017:
FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Welcomes New 'J.M. Barrie'
Tuesday February 7, 2017:
ON THE EXHALE with Marin Ireland Begins at Roundabout Theatre Company
Tuesday February 7, 2017:
Pendleton & Abbott Lead A LIFE IN THE THEATRE Benefit for HB Studio
Tuesday February 7, 2017:
Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY Begins at Signature Theatre
Wednesday February 8, 2017:
Al Pacino & Judith Light Star in GOD LOOKED AWAY in Pasadena
Wednesday February 8, 2017:
Kathleen Turner and More Join Dr. Ruth for LOVE 2.0 at Symphony Space
Wednesday February 8, 2017:
Photos: First Look - Stage Version of A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS
Thursday February 9, 2017:
DVR Alert - HAMILTON's Taran Killam Visits CBS's LATE SHOW Tonight
Thursday February 9, 2017:
Faison, Linden, Long & More Tapped for 'PICASSO' at The Old Globe
Thursday February 9, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents ST. JOHN PASSION At Carnegie Hall
Friday February 10, 2017:
Angelica Page Explores Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE
Saturday February 11, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway
Saturday February 11, 2017:
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK'
Saturday February 11, 2017:
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL Set for Sexy Pop-Up Premiere in NYC
Saturday February 11, 2017:
Damiano & Rousouli Star in CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical at LPR


Related Articles

From This Author

  • VIDEO: RENT Meets Lady Gaga in New #GAGA4RENT Mashup
  • Producers Withdraw SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE from Awards Consideration
  • FIRST LISTEN: Ariana Grande & John Legend Perform BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Title Track!
  • Rise Up! Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts to Trump's 'Deeply Un-American' Muslim Ban
  • Live-Streaming Now! Disney Presents Sneak Peek at FROZEN, A MUSICAL SPECTACULAR!
  • Jennifer Damiano and Constantine Rousouli to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at LPR; Cast Announced!