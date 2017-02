Click Here for More Articles on LA LA LAND

LA LA LAND director Damien Chazelle nabbed the top feature film award at last night's 69th Annual Director's Guild Awards. Chazelle won over other favorites MOONLIGHT and MANCHESTER BY THE SEA. Chazelle's win sparks serious Oscar buzz, as all but seven winners of the DGA prize since 1948 have gone on to win the Academy Award. These indications have been growing since LA LA LAND swept the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and brought home six trophies.

Glenn Weiss picked up the award for Best Variety/News/Talk/Sports Special for the 70th Annual Tony Awards on CBS. The Award-winning director has helmed dozens of live shows, including 15 Tony Awards productions and the Academy Awards. Weiss is the winner of 11 Emmys and six previous Directors Guild of America awards. His other live telecasts credits include NBC's Peter Pan Live!, the Emmy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, American Music Awards. Weiss and his producing partner, Ricky Kirshner have collaborated on such broadcasts as the Kennedy Center Honors on CBS, and four Democratic National Conventions.

A full list of last night's winners follows:

Feature Film

DAMIEN CHAZELLE

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Paula Case

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton

Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson

Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein First-Time Director Feature Film

GARTH DAVIS

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit) Documentary

EZRA EDELMAN

O.J.: Made in America

ESPN Films Dramatic Series

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, "The Battle of the Bastards" (HBO) Comedy Series

BECKY MARTIN

Veep, "Inauguration" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti Movies For TV And Miniseries

STEVEN ZAILLIAN

The Night Of, "The Beach" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Greer Yeaton

First Assistant Director: Michael Steele

Second Assistant Director: Ginger Gonzalez Variety/News/Talk/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle" (NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly Variety/News/Talk/Sports - Specials

GLENN WEISS

The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Ricky Kirshner

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Jim Semmelman Reality Programs

J. RUPERT THOMPSON

American Grit, "The Finale Over the Falls" (Fox)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: David Charles

Stage Managers: Daniel Curran, Kevin Fletcher Children's Programs

TINA MABRY

An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King

First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato Commercials

DEREK CIANFRANCE (RadicalMedia)

Chase, Nike Golf - Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Rick Lange

Second Assistant Director: Ethan Ross

Doubts, Powerade - Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Expectations, Powerade - Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Manifesto, Squarespace - Anomaly

First Assistant Director: David Backus

Second Assistant Director: Josh Voegelin

Related Articles