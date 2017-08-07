This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 8/7/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/7/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Temp Jobs: Gay Walley

Posted On: 8/7/2017

Looking for a GM to work with on putting up an off off bway play... (more)

Posted On: 8/3/2017

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Goodspeed Musicals is looking for an experienced Production Manager to helm its technical production departments. We are at an important juncture in our history, and the next Production Manager will have the opportunity to participate in some exciting new initiatives and complex problem solving. The successful candidate will be driven and detail-oriented; have excellent communication skills; possess demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage projects and deadlines effectiv... (more)

Posted On: 8/3/2017

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre (PYT) is a professional, non-profit performing arts organization whose mission is to educate, entertain, and enrich the lives of young people and their families through the art of theatre. Through a comprehensive performing arts curriculum, literature-based performances, and vigorous outreach programs, PYT challenges children to develop their talents, to think creatively, and to acquire an appreciation and understanding of the arts. PYT is housed in a beautiful communi... (more)

Posted On: 8/2/2017

Do you want to improve your singing? Prepare for an audition or performance? Just have fun with music? I can help! I am an: • Accomplished performer and teacher with over 15 years of teaching experience. • Voice faculty member at The Diller-Quaile School of Music. • National Center for Voice and Speech trained vocologist. • Bachelor's and Master's Degree recipient in Vocal Performance from NYU and BU. • Member of the Pan-American Vocology Association, the New York Singing Teac... (more)

Posted On: 8/1/2017

The Venue Legends designed, built and operates One World Observatory (“OWO)”, an immersive one-hour guest experience at the top of the World Trade Center. OWO has set a new standard in the Observatory experience by incorporating premium dining experiences, technologically advanced programming, and 360 views of Downtown New York and New Jersey. Some of the top experiences at OWO include the SkyPod, an elevator ride that ascends to the 102-floor in 47 seconds, See Forever Theater, an audio-visu... (more)

Posted On: 8/1/2017

NASHVILLE CHILDREN’S THEATRE (NCT) is hiring a full-time seasonal Technical Assistant specializing in scenic carpentry and electrics to help continue the tradition of high production values associated with the company. ABOUT NASHVILLE CHILDREN’S THEATRE: Ranked as one of the top five children’s theatres in the country by TIME magazine, Nashville Children’s Theatre has an annual operating budget of ?$1.7 million, and is headquartered in The Martin Center, a purpose-built theatre, adjacent to... (more)

Posted On: 7/28/2017

The Granada Theatre, a 1538-seat performing arts center located in Santa Barbara, CA, is seeking an experienced Ticketing Services Manager (TSM). The ideal candidate will have at least five years of performing arts ticketing experience, including practical experience using Tessitura, as well as a minimum of two years’ supervisory or management experience. This position manages The Granada Theatre’s Ticketing Services operations and staff, including the Box Office Manager, Special Services Manage... (more)

Posted On: 7/28/2017

The Milburn Stone Theatre (MST) at Cecil College is searching for an innovative and inspirational technical director and set designer to join our passionate community theatre team. The MST is a nonprofit theatre and home an average of 8 broad ranging in-house productions, numerous diverse rental partners and special events annually. The MST is a cherished cultural resource for Cecil County and the region. The Technical Director enjoys the benefits of being a Cecil College employee and the arti... (more)

Posted On: 7/27/2017

Scripps Performing Arts Inc. is looking for dynamic Musical Theatre instructors who are well-rounded, patient, and extremely passionate about the performing arts. Must be experienced in teaching 8-13 year olds. with enthusiasm and professionalism. Please send head shot, cover letter, and resume info@scrippsperformingarts.com. *Fluent Spanish speakers preferred but not required. ... (more)

Posted On: 7/27/2017

Cardinal Stage Company, a professional theatre company serving South Central Indiana, seeks an artistic director responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic vision and focus of the company through artistic planning, production, education, and the performance of various executive and managerial functions. The successful candidate is a passionate, collaborative, and community-minded theatre artist with experience setting and executing the artistic direction of a pro... (more)

Posted On: 7/27/2017

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, seeks Greeters for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd St. This part time position is an integral part of introducing the culture of The Pershing Square Signature Center to the company’s subscribers, general audiences and interested visitors. Greeters will be primarily responsible for engaging guests as they arrive at the Center and orienting audiences to the space. Greeters report to the Front of House Manager and... (more)

Posted On: 7/26/2017

The famous Friars Club is currently seeking to fill the paid position of doorman/doorperson, to begin work on September 5. Weeknights, M-F, 5pm - 11pm. Please email resume, picture and brief thoughts as to why you would be well cast in this position/role, ... (more)

Posted On: 7/25/2017

Work Light Productions is a company dedicated to creating and producing live entertainment. From touring productions of Tony Award winning musicals, to original concert and theatrical work, our critically acclaimed productions reach tens of thousands of theatre lovers each year. We are seeking IATSE Carpenters, Electricians, Wigs, and Props positions for multiple tours. Previous touring experience is required. Please submit a cover letter, your current resume including full contact information a... (more)

Posted On: 7/24/2017

Tilted Windmills is a busy production company founded by Broadway veteran David Carpenter and two-time Tony Award winner John Arthur Pinckard. We are currently represented Off Broadway by PUFFS: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, now in its new home at New World Stages; however, we have projects in every stage of the production cycle, from packaging star-driven shows for Broadway, to developing new titles in workshop and out-of-town productions, to f... (more)

Posted On: 7/24/2017

Special of the month! Do you need new headshots. The fall is just around the corner and while most are paying thousands of dollars just to get 1 good headshot. With Backstage Photography NYC, however, you'll get 200-300 professional headshots, which you will get to keep, plus make- up and 3 Free retouches and one Free Print for $200. Book now!!! 646-883-1974 or click the web site link above! ... (more)

Posted On: 7/22/2017

John photography inc are currently looking for good looking Male and Female for our first magazines, catalogues, billboards, posters. Pay ranges $600 -$1000 for the modelling assignments . No experience necessary, No height restrictions,Age 18-50, You do not need to have experience but you have to be a confident person. You'll be trained by our team in how to pose, to change different emotions and work on a runway or in front of the camera.send your name,location ,age and photocard to john... (more)

Posted On: 7/17/2017

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally-friendlier practices. ... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Our vibrant and growing company seeks a General Manager to nurture the next phase of our growth. Over 26 years, Target Margin Theater (TMT) has become known as a leader in adventurous theatrical experimentation in downtown New York City. We recently moved into a new home, a 7,400 square-foot raw industrial space in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and have begun planning our next phase of production, artistic nurturing, and outreach. Real experience in arts administration is essential, whether in the work... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

About Two River Theater Over the last 24 years, Two River Theater has been committed to creating great American theater by developing and producing work by some of the country’s leading artists. We are proud to be viewed as a vital cultural resource in the community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Through 10 theatrical productions each year (including world premieres, musicals, classics and theater for young audience productions) and 50+ annual events happening around Monmouth County, we work hard t... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Job Description This position creates strategy driven marketing plans for Two River Theater’s institutional programs and revenue generators including, but not limited to subscription sales, group sales, venue rentals, education programs and fundraising campaigns and events. This is a full-time position within the marketing department, and reports to Two River Theater’s Director of Marketing. About Two River Theater Over the last 24 years, Two River Theater has been committed to creat... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s Development Apprentice, reporting to the Director of Development, is responsible for day-to-day operational support, ensuring seamless operation of activities, mailings, communications, and business functions within the department. In addition, he/she will be responsible for oversight of a broad series of cultivation, solicitation and stewardship programs, particularly Annual Fund and Membership, to inform and engage existing donors and prospects, encourage s... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Syracuse Stage is accepting resumes for a Costume Shop Cutter/Draper. Responsible for patterning and cutting assigned costumes for Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama Department. Overseeing First Hand and Stitchers. Also responsible for supervising fittings on assigned costumes. Candidates should have supervisory experience and good people skills. Candidates must be able to manage time well and work effectively with student and professionals in a fast paced environment. Send cover lette... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Syracuse Stage seeks Development Manager for year-round full-time position, with primary responsibility for grants management (proposals, reports, research for new opportunities) and events (major fundraisers, opening night dinners, etc.). Reports to Director of Development as part of a three-person team, in support of the artistic, education, and community engagement work of the theatre. Will work on all elements of fundraising and in collaboration with staff across the organization. Essenti... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

MARKETING MANAGER (Marketing/Communications) Theatre Bay Area, one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in the nation, is restructuring its marketing team to comprise of two (2) new full-time, salaried Marketing Manager positions with benefits: one with a focus on communications and marketing TBA’s programs; and the other focusing on advertising and audience development. Both positions will operate as a team to promote and market Theatre Bay Area, will work closely on... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

MARKETING MANAGER (Advertising/Audience Development) Theatre Bay Area, one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in the nation, is restructuring its marketing team to comprise of two (2) new full-time, salaried Marketing Manager positions with benefits: one with a focus on communications and marketing TBA’s programs; and the other focusing on advertising and audience development. Both positions will operate as a team to promote and market Theatre Bay Area, will work c... (more)

