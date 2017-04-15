GROUNDHOG DAY
Andy Karl Injured During Friday Night Performance of GROUNDHOG DAY

Apr. 15, 2017  

It has been reported that Groundhog Day's leading man, Andy Karl, sustained an injury during the Friday night performance of the new musical.

According to an official statement from the production, "At approximately 10:30 in the second act of Groundhog Day, during the song Philanthropy, Andy Karl injured himself during the performance and left the stage. The show was stopped. Andy insisted on finishing the show and after a 15-minute break went on stage with a cane. Following the performance, Andy was taken to see a doctor. We will update you on further news as we hear it."

Karl's wife, fellow Broadway performer Orfeh, confirmed the star's injury on Twitter following the performance, which sources have indicated was caused by a stunt mishap involving a ladder. The extent of the actor's injury has yet to be reported.

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opens this coming Monday, April 17, on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Performances began on March 16.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including directorMatthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Video Credit: Chelsea Nachman on Instagram.


