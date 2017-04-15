Update: GROUNDHOG DAY Cancels Saturday Matinee Due to Star's Injury

For more on what happened last night, click here to read BWW's extensive report.

This afternoon's performance of GROUNDHOG DAY has been cancelled. The production's lead, Andy Karl, injured himself at the Friday night performance of the new musical and is unable to perform at today's matinee. Andrew Call will play the role of Phil Connors at today's 8PM performance. Refunds and exchanges at point of purchase. The production is currently scheduled to open on Monday. Further information about the performance schedule will follow.

For more on what happened last night, click here to read BWW's extensive report.

According to an official statement from the production, "At approximately 10:30 in the second act of Groundhog Day, during the song Philanthropy, Andy Karl injured himself during the performance and left the stage. The show was stopped. Andy insisted on finishing the show and after a 15-minute break went on stage with a cane. Following the performance, Andy was taken to see a doctor. We will update you on further news as we hear it."

Karl's wife, fellow Broadway performer Orfeh, confirmed the star's injury on Twitter following the performance, which sources have indicated was caused by a stunt mishap involving a ladder. The extent of the actor's injury has yet to be reported.

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opens this coming Monday, April 17, on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Performances began on March 16.

Related Articles