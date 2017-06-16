Sally Field to Discuss Storied Career, Tennessee Williams and More in Provincetown

Producer Rick Murray has added award-winning actress Sally Field to the star-studded lineup of the 2017 Cabaret Series.

Tickets are now on sale for the Series, which takes place this summer in Provincetown, MA at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre, Cabaret Room, and Town Hall Auditorium.

At the event, "From Madeleine Sherwood to Amanda Wingfield: Film Clips and Conversation with Sally Field," the actress will sit down with Kevin Sessums to discuss "Tennessee Williams, Wimples, Winning Oscars, and Why She's Still So Fucking Fabulous after a Career Spanning over Fifty Years!"

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winner who was most recently seen starring in Hello, My Name is Doris, a witty and compassionate later-in-life coming-of-age story, co-starring Max Greenfield. The film is written and directed by Michael Showalter. Field previously starred in Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed Lincoln as Mary Todd, for which she won the New York Film Critics award for Best Supporting Actress and was also nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, BAFTA and Academy Award. Field previously won Academy Awards for her performances in Robert Benton's Places in the Heart, for which she also received a Golden Globe, and Martin Ritt's Norma Rae, for which she received a Golden Globe, along with the New York Film Critics prize, the National Board of Review Award, the Los Angeles Film Critics Award, the National Society of Film Critics honor and Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

This spring Field starred on Broadway in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play. Field reprised her role of "Amanda," which she previously played and received rave reviews for in 2004. This production was directed by Sam Gold and co-starred Joe Mantello. Field made her Broadway debut in 2002 in Edward Albee's The Goat.

Field has also received Golden Globe nominations for her work in Smokey and the Bandit, Absence of Malice, Kiss Me Goodbye, Steel Magnolias and Forrest Gump. Her many film credits include An Eye for An Eye, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Amazing Spiderman 1 & 2, Soapdish, Not Without My Daughter, The End, Hooper, Stay Hungry (her first major film role), as well as Punchline and Murphy's Romance, both of which were produced by her production company, Fogwood Films.

Born in Pasadena, California and raised in a show business family, Ms. Field began her career in 1964 in the television series Gidget. She went on to star in the The Flying Nun in 1967. She starred in three television series by the age of twenty-five. She received Emmy Awards for her title role in the landmark miniseries Sybil and for her performance on ER. She also received Emmy nominations for her role in Showtime's A Cooler Climate and the NBC miniseries A Woman of Independent Means which she co-produced and for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Ms. Field co-starred in the ABC series drama Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011 and for her role as "Nora Walker," Ms. Field received a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Emmy Award as well as two Golden Globe nominations.

Field made her directorial debut in 1996 with the ABC telefilm The Christmas Tree which she co-wrote and which starred Julie Harris. She directed an episode of the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon" and in 2000 made her feature film directorial debut with Beautiful starring Minnie Driver.

In September 2015, Field was honored by President Obama with the National Medal of Arts. She has served on the Board of Directors of Vital Voices since 2002, and has served as Mistress of Ceremony at Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards gala held at The Kennedy Center from 2002 through 20011. Field also served on the Board of Directors of The Sundance Institute from 1994 to 2010.

Sally has three sons and five grandchildren.

Sessums is the two-time New York Times bestselling author of the memoirs Mississippi Sissy and I Left It on the Mountain. He was the Executive Editor of Andy Warhol's Interview, a Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair, Editor in Chief of FourTwoNine, and Editor at Large at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco. His work has also appeared in Elle, Marie Claire, Playboy, Allure, Out, Parade, and Travel+Leisure among other magazines. He was a contributor to both Towleroad and The Daily Beast. His own website kevinSessums.com is launching this summer.

This season, proceeds from the Cabaret Series will benefit the True Colors Fund. Co-founded by Cyndi Lauper, the True Colors Fund is working to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth by creating systemic change through a broad continuum of advocacy, training and education, and youth collaboration programs.

The Crown & Anchor 2017 Cabaret Series Schedule:

LESLIE JORDAN

Paramount Theater

Saturday and Sunday, July 8 & 9 at 7:00 p.m.

SETH SIKES

Paramount Theater

Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00 p.m. and Monday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m.

LINDA EDER

Paramount Theater

Monday and Tuesday, July 24 & 25 at 8:00 p.m.

COURTNEY LOVE and TODD ALMOND

Town Hall Auditorium

Saturday, August 5 at 8:00 p.m.

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL

(One night only, two shows, Provincetown debut)

Paramount Theater

Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

MARGARET CHO

Town Hall Auditorium

Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m.

BILLY PORTER

Paramount Theater

Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m.

KIM DAVID SMITH

Cabaret Room

Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 & 17 at 10:00 p.m.

SALLY FIELD

Paramount Theater

Monday, August 21 at 8:30 p.m.

LINDA LAVIN

Paramount Theater

Saturday and Sunday, August 26 & 27 at 7:00 p.m.

SANDRA BERNHARDT

Paramount Theater

Monday and Tuesday, August 28 & 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.

