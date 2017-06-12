SMASH's Marilyn Monroe Musical BOMBSHELL Inches Closer to Broadway

It's been a couple of years since BOMBSHELL, the Marilyn Monroe musical from NBC's cult series SMASH, started the long journey to Broadway. But as we bask in the afterglow of the Tony Awards, the LA Times reports the show "looks Broadway-bound for real."

Back in June of 2015, following an Actors Fund benefit concert featuring the music of BOMBSHELL, Universal Stage Productions announced plans to begin development on the show as a stage musical, with NBC's live musical producing duo Craig Zadan and Neil Meron attached.

Now, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt - who has produced Broadway's Tony-winning DEAR EVAN HANSEN, as well as SOMETHING ROTTEN! and A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - has signed on for the project.

As Broadway World previously reported, the musical will feature music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. THE TIMELINE has yet to be been revealed, but BroadwayWorld will bring you updates as soon as we have them.

BOMBSHELL, created by Theresa Rebeck, features the Emmy-nominated songs "Let Me Be Your Star" and "Hang the Moon." The recent one-night-only concert with BOMBSHELL's original songs included the show's original stars Christian Borle, Will Chase, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee and Debra Messing, as well as Jaime Cepero, Brian d'Arcy James, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Donna McKechnie, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Wesley Taylor.

SMASH continues to be popular among its legions of fans now that the series is on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Jay Brady

