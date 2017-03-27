Photo Flash: GROUNDHOG DAY Company Hits the Recording Studio!

The Groundhog Day cast was in the recording studio this weekend finishing up work on the show's Original Broadway Cast Recording. Pre-sales for the album, soon to be available on Masterworks Broadway/Broadway Records, are now available on iTunes and Amazon. The album will released digitally on April 14 and in stores on May 5. It is produced by Chris Nightingale, Michael Croiter, and Tim Minchin.

Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is now in previews at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Opening night is set for Monday, April 17.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Asnes, © 2017 Sony Music Entertainment

