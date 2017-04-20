Photo Coverage: Second Stage Theater Gets Ready for Its Inaugural Broadway Season

Earlier this week, Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) announced productions for its inaugural Broadway season at the historic Hayes Theater on Broadway.

The Broadway season will kick off in March 2018 with LOBBY HERO, written by Academy Award-winner Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman, and starring Michael Cera and Chris Evans. The Broadway season will also include STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, written by Young Jean Lee and directed by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro, opening in July 2018.

Second Stage Theater purchased the historic Hayes Theater, located at 240 W. 44th Street, in 2015. The company will continue to lease and operate their original theaters on the city's Upper West Side and in Midtown Manhattan. Second Stage Theater has enlisted David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group to make renovations and updates to the 104 year old landmark building. Renovations are currently underway in preparation for its inaugural production next year.

We're taking you to the Helen Hayes construction site for the big announcement below!



