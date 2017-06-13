Only Hours Left To Bid On A Dream-Come-True Broadway Experience with the Charitybuzz Broadway Auction!

On the heels of the 71st Tony Awards, there are only hours left to bid on a dream-come-true Broaway Experience with the first-ever Charitybuzz Broadway Auction. Featuring bidding opportunities to meet Broadway's biggest names, exclusive backstage access at the Great White Way's hottest shows, VIP seats to standing-room-only engagements, and more-all to benefit charity-The Charitybuzz Broadway Auction closes today, June 13 at 3:00PM ET.

Bidding closes this afternoon on the chance to meet 2017 Tony Award winner Bette Midler after a performance of the Tony Award-winning Hello, Dolly! revival, to be Rosie O'Donnell's guest at Hamilton followed by a backstage meet and greet with the cast, the chance at a special outgoing voicemail message recorded by Neil Patrick Harris, front row seats to see the iconic Angela Lansbury in a special benefit reading of The Chalk Garden, to have lunch with Tony Award-winning stars Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce, or with Vanessa Williams, or to meet Emilio & Gloria Estefan with 2 VIP tickets to the On Your Feet! grand tour opening in Miami plus dinner at Estefan Kitchen.

Fans have only hours left to bid to:

Join 2017 Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones backstage at Dear Evan Hansen

Meet Broadway legends Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone after a performance of War Paint

Meet Lucas Steele and visit backstage at Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Join Tony Award Nomineee Jenn Colella backstage at Come From Away

Meet Tony Award Winner Julie Taymor at a preview performance of M. Butterfly

Take a backstage tour with Betsy Wolfe at Waitress

An exclusive experience at nearly every show on Broadway is included in this auction, with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities at shows such as 1984; A Bronx Tale; Aladdin; Anastasia; Bandstand; Beautiful; CATS; Charlie And The Chocolate Factory; Chicago; Come From Away; Dear Evan Hansen; Groundhog Day; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Indecent; Junk; Kinky Boots; M. Butterfly; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812; On Your Feet!; Phantom of the Opera; School Of Rock; Six Degrees Of Separation; Sunset Boulevard; The Lion King; Waitress; War Paint; Wicked; and more!

The specially curated and one-of-a-kind experiences included in the Broadway Auction are helping to put charity center stage and raise important funds for a wide range of organizations including Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Rosie's Theater Kids, American Theatre Wing, The Acting Company, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, Teen Line, The Toby Project, The Kristen Ann Carr Fund, MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Transport Group Theatre Company, Broadway Sings For Pride, New York Theatre Workshop and The Performing Arts Project, among others.

BroadwayWorld serves as the official media partner of the Charitybuzz Broadway Auction.

The Broadway Auction is the third in a new series of specially curated auctions hosted on Charitybuzz.com to help charities raise even more money for worthy causes all year long. The remaining 2017 schedule includes Charitybuzz Curates: Fashion - August 8-24, Charitybuzz Curates: Hollywood - October 3-19, and Charitybuzz Curates: Entrepreneurs - November 1-16.

This year's first two curated auctions, Charitybuzz Curates: Music and Charitybuzz Curates: Golf raised in total more than $920,000 for charity partners.

