One Day at a Time! Injured Andy Karl Back in GROUNDHOG DAY This Week, Will Sit Out Two Matinees

Following a knee injury sustained at a preview performance of the new musical Groundhog Day on Friday, April 14, lead actor Andy Karl, who stars as Phil Connors, returned to the show on Monday, April 17, for the production's official opening night, appeared the following evening, then sat out the rest of the week to recuperate.

Ready to get back in the action, Karl will perform at the Tuesday-Saturday evening and Sunday matinee performances of Groundhog Day this week. He will not perform at the Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances. The actor is under instruction from his doctors to take off these performances to allow him to rest and continue the recuperation process.

Andrew Call will play the role of Phil Connors on Wednesday, April 26 at 2PM and Saturday, April 29 at 2PM.

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opened on Monday, April 17.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hitMatilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

