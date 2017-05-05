Official: Telly Leung Will Take a Magic Carpet Ride in ALADDIN Beginning in June!

It's official! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, will welcome Broadway vet Telly Leung as the title character beginning Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Recently on Broadway, Leung has starred in the musicals Allegiance and In Transit. He also appeared on Broadway in Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures and was part of the final Broadway company of the hit musical Rent. He originated Boq in the Chicago production of Wicked and played Dalton Academy Warbler Wes on Fox's smash television series "Glee."

Leung succeeds original Broadway cast member Adam Jacobs, who left the company earlier this year to lead the North American tour of Aladdin, currently playing Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre through September 10, 2017.

TELLY LEUNG most recently starred in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Last season, he starred opposite Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance. He made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release, and also appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and, under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris, recreated his portrayal of Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. His concert and regional credits include: Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Hippodrome in London, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, Ford's Theater, The Shakespeare Theater, Sacramento Music Circus, The St. Louis MUNY and more. On Fox TV's "Glee," Leung was featured as Wes of the Dalton Academy Warblers opposite Darren Criss. Other television credits include "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," Hulu's "Deadbeat," Bravo's "Odd Mom Out" and the PBS documentary series "Broadway or Bust," where he can be seen coaching the next generation of Broadway talent during the annual Jimmy Awards. Telly can be heard on numerous original Broadway cast albums and has two solo albums on the Yellow Sound Label, Songs for You (2012) and I'll Cover You (2016). For more information, please visit www.tellyleung.com.

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years; last year only the smash musical Wicked was seen by more people on Broadway. Since its opening, Aladdin has set 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcomed over 4 million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Melbourne, along with a North American tour. NBC-TV raves, "Aladdin is exactly what you wished for!" New York Magazine calls it "Musical comedy wish-fulfillment!" while The New York Times hails the show as "Fabulous... Extravagant! It defies expectations," and the Daily News declares, "Seriously, it's amazing!"

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award® and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nomineeChad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The cast of Aladdin currently features Jacob Dickey in the title role, Courtney Reed (In the Heights, Mamma Mia) as Jasmine,Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) brings to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, Clifton Davis as Sultan andDon Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

In a cast of 36, Aladdin also features Kathryn Allison, Tia Altinay, Netanel Bellaishe, Mike Cannon, Andrew Cao, Damian Chambers, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Joshua Dela Cruz, Josh Drake, Tiffany Evariste, Daisy Hobbs, Adam Hyndman,Donald Jones, Jr., Nathan Lucrezio, Stanley Martin, Michael Mindlin, Amber Owens, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Trent Saunders, Angelo Soriano, Dennis Stowe and Kathryn Terza.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, grossing over $500 million worldwide (not adjusted for inflation) and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designerNatasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designerMilagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

