Rialto Chatter: Will Telly Leung Fly High as ALADDIN's Next Prince Ali?

Will he move from NYC to Agrabah? BroadwayWorld has just exclusively learned that Telly Leung is rumored to take over the title role in Broadway's Aladdin. Disney Theatrical declined to comment, and an official start date has not yet been announced.

Leung's Broadway credits include Sam Kimura in Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures, & Flower Drum Song. TV audiences will remember Telly as Wes, the Warbler on "Glee." He's heard on many Broadway cast recordings and two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016).

Disney's Aladdin, the Tony Award-winning hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, is now in its third smash year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street).

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over 4 million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Sydney and the upcoming North American tour.

Adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," Aladdin is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

