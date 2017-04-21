Off-Broadway's THE LIGHTNING THIEF to Get Godly in the Recording Studio

Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world. And now it's set to rock your earbuds!

The Off-Broadway show, currently playing through May 6, 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), just announced it will be heading to the studio with Broadway Records to lay down an Original Cast Recording.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod.

The cast includes Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Nat'l tour: Legally Blonde: The Musical) and Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) as Brunner, James Hayden Rodriguez (National Tour: Spring Awakening) as Luke, George Salazar (Broadway: Godspell. Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening) as Grover, and Kristin Stokes (NY: Fly by Night. Regional: Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Annabeth.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical creative team includes Lee Savage (Set Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Ryan Rumery (Sound Design), David Lander (Lighting Design), Jason Blitman & Greg Uliasz (Casting). It is being presented by Theatreworks NYC (Ken Arthur, Producing Director, Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director) in arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The creative team includes a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix "Series of Unfortunate Events"), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Strange Tails), directed by Stephen Brackett (Buyer and Cellar), choreography by Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit) with musical direction by Wiley Deweese (The Wildness), orchestrations by Wiley Deweese & Rob Rokicki, and fight direction by Rod Kinter (More Than All the World).

A one hour version of The Lightning Thief with a smaller cast, was introduced to NYC by Theatreworks USA in 2014 as part of its FREE theatre series, and has successfully toured the country. This is a brand-new production, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, has a new score, an updated, expanded script including a second act, a larger cast and features a live band.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniels

