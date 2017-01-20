NYC Critics Preview Spring 2017 Season on This Weekend's THEATER TALK

In a fast-moving half-hour, journalists Jesse Green (theater critic at New York Magazine), Michael Musto (Out, LogoTV, The Village Voice) and Patrick Pacheco (ArtInfo.com, NY1 On Stage) look ahead to the Spring 2017 theater season with THEATER TALK co-hosts Michael Riedel of the New York Post and producer Susan Haskins, now celebrating the 25th anniversary of the popular TV talk show devoted to the stage.

In an episode in which Bette Midler is deemed one of the greatest live performers in the history of show business and Michael Musto is accused of resembling Norma Desmond, the panel discusses upcoming Broadway shows Hello, Dolly! with Midler and David Hyde Pierce; War Paint with Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole; August Wilson's Jitney; The Present with Cate Blanchett; The Glass Menagerie with Sally Field and Joe Mantello; Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close; Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford; Groundhog Day with Andy Karl; Noël Coward's Present Laughter with Kevin Kline; The Little Foxes with Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Christian Borle; Amélie with Phillipa Soo; Anastasia, and Miss Saigon. Off-Broadway mentions include Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Sweeney Todd, and Pacific Overtures. And, because La MaMa is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hair, the episode ends with a previously- aired performance of "Where Do I Go?" by Gavin Creel, James Rado and Galt MacDermot.

The Spring 2017 Preview edition of THEATER TALK premieres in the New York City metropolitan area today, January 20 (2017) on PBS station Thirteen/WNET at 1:30 AM (early Saturday morning) and repeats there on Sunday 1/22 at 11:30 AM; it re-airs on CUNY TV* Saturday 1/21 at 8:30 PM, Sunday 1/22 at 12:30 PM, and Monday 1/23 at 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 7:30 PM; and also airs on WLIW/21 on Monday 1/23 at 5:30 PM and on NYCLife on Thursday 1/26 at 11 PM.

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV and Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide. THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of THEATER TALK.

*CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast in the NYC metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the city's five boroughs on Ch. 75 (Time Warner & Optimum Brooklyn), Ch. 77 (RCN), and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS). THEATER TALK episodes are available online anytime at www.cuny.tv and www.theatertalk.org and via iTunes.

Pictured: Patrick Pacheco, Michael Musto, & Jesse Green on "Spring 2017 Preview". Image courtesy Theater Talk Prod. Inc. & CUNY TV.

