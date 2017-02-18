NEA Still At Risk as Trump Budget Deadline Grows Closer

The New York Times reports that Trump has not backed down on intentions to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts as a way to curb government spending and balance the budget. Budget planning was already delayed as the budget office waited for the confirmation of Mick Mulvaney as budget director, and the administration now hopes to have a plan finalized by March 13.

Many organizations such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, have been targeted by Republicans previously, yet the argument has always been made that the spending is not only necessary, but inconsequential in terms of overall effect on the budget.

Former staff director of the Senate Budget Committee, Steve Bell, was quoted recently saying "It's sad in a way because those programs aren't causing the deficit. These programs don't amount to a hill of beans."

As many in the arts community would agree, supporters of the NEA are expected to put up a strong fight to keep the institution functioning. Robert L. Lynch, head of Americans for the Arts states, "The public wants to see agencies like the N.E.A. continue. There is always a debate, but there has been agreement among Republicans and Democrats that funding for the arts is a good thing, and it has been kept in place."

The Times notes that the goal when considering elimination of programs such as these may not be as much about reigning in spending, but rather the cuts are an attempt to reign in the illusion of spending. Economist and Trump advisor Stephen Moore says "I think it's an important endeavor to try to get rid of things that are unnecessary. The American public has a lot of contempt for how government is run in Washington, in no small part because there is so much waste."

Arts supporters across the US and hopefully within Congress will certainly disagree with the definition of waste. The fate of the NEA and other programs under attack will likely be determined before funding for the current year expires on April 28.

Read Sharon LaFraniere and Alan Rappeport's full article here.

