It's Official! Wayne Brady Will Play 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON

Confirming earlier rumors, producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Chicago have announced five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement Tuesday, January 17 thru Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

After getting his big break on first the British, then the ABC version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," Brady's name became synonymous with off-the-cuff brilliance. He went on to star and produce both a highly rated summer sketch show and Emmy winning talk show for ABC and then joined forces with Dave Chappell creating the now classic "Training Day" sketch, showing audiences both sides of his comedic skill and depth as an actor.

Brady returned to his theatrical roots with a successful Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, and a slew of television roles guest starring on "30 Rock," "Everybody Loves Chris," "Dirt," as well as recurring on "How I Met Your Mother," and hosted "Don't Forget the Lyrics. His film work includes the feature films "Crossover," "The List," (a romantic comedy with Sydney Tamiia Poitier), and most recently "1982" from director Tommy Oliver.

This past year he's performed live on his sold out world tour "Makin' Sh*t Up," started on the new Sci-Fi series "Aftermath," was welcomed back to Broadway and received rave reviews starring as Lola in the Tony Award® winning production of Kinky Boots, while lending his vocal talents to both Disney's animated series "Sophia the First," and Nickelodeon's "Loud House."

He will return for his 8th season as the host of CBS's "Let's Make A Deal," as well as the 5th new season of "Who's Line Is it Anyway" on the CW this year.

Mr Brady will join Ari Afsar as Eliza Hamilton; Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton; Alexander Gemignani as King George III, CHRIS DE'SEAN LEE as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Joseph Morales as Mr. Cervantes' alternate; Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler, JOSÈ RAMOS as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Samantha Marie Ware as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

The Chicago company also includes Sam Aberman, JOSÈ AMOR, Amber Ardolino, Remmie Bourgeois, CHLOË CAMPBELL, Yossi Chaikin, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, John Michael Fiumara, Jean Godsend Floradin, Aaron Gordon, Jin Ha, Holly James, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Colby Lewis, DASHÌ MITCHELL, Justice Moore, Samantha Pollino, Gabriella Sorrentino, RoBert Walters and Aubin Wise.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards ®including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway,HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording - recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists - is available everywhere nationwide.

HAMILTON: The Revolution, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter's book about the making of the musical, is on sale and has been a selection on The New York Times Best Seller List.

The musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. A touring production begins a 21-week run in San Francisco in March 2017, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles. A London production will also be mounted this year.

