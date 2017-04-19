Injured Andy Karl Will Be Out of GROUNDHOG DAY This Week; Andrew Call to Take Over for Four Performances

Following a knee injury sustained at a performance of the new musical Groundhog Day on Friday, April 14, lead actor Andy Karl, who stars as Phil Connors, was physically unable to perform in the production over the weekend and returned to the show on Monday, April 17 for the production's official opening night. Andy also performed in the show on Tuesday, April 18 (last night).

On the instruction of his doctors, Andy will take off four performances this week to rest and continue the process of recuperating from the injury. The decision was confirmed this morning.

This week Andy Karl will perform:

· Friday, April 21 at 8PM

· Saturday, April 22 at 8PM

Andrew Call is scheduled to play the role of Phil Connors on:

· Wednesday, April 19 at 2PM and 8PM

· Thursday, April 20 at 7PM

· Saturday, April 22 at 2PM

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opened on Monday, April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Performances began on March 16.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

