How is HAMILTON Revenue Helping the Public Theater? Oskar Eustis Explains

In a recent interview with News Chief, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis explains that he has a different economic philosophy from the Public's founder Joe Papp. The non-profit has a 10% stake in mega-hit Hamilton, though only a small portion goes into the theatre's operating budget. Noting that the Hamilton revenue "won't be around forever," he explains that only $250,000 goes into the Public's operating budget an the rest is placed in cash reserves for "artistic programs, acquisition of space, raising payments for artists."

This varies greatly from Papp's system, which got rid of the theatre's development department after the success of another one of the theatre's greatest products- A Chorus Line. Eustis explains: "He thought it was immoral to ask for money when we were making so much."

He continues: "I feel like I've spent the last couple of years outlining very big problems that American theater has to tackle and now we've moved into an environment where it will be more difficult to solve those problems."

Eustis has served as the Artistic Director of The Public Theater since 2005, celebrating his 10th Anniversary last season. During his tenure at The Public he has produced such acclaimed pieces of theater as the revival of Hair; Twelfth Night with Anne Hathaway; The Merchant of Venice with Al Pacino; Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide To Capitalism and Socialism With a Key to the Scriptures; Stew and Heidi Rodewald's Passing Strange; The Apple Family Plays by Richard Nelson; Fun Home by Lisa Kron and Jeannie Tesori; Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Alex Timbers; Father Comes Home From The Wars by Suzan-Lori Parks; Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton; and created new community-based initiatives designed to engage audiences like Public Lab, Public Studio, Public Forum, Public Works and a remount of the Mobile Shakespeare Unit.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

