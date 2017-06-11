HELLO, DOLLY!'s Santo Loquasto Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical

Santo Loquasto has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for Hello, Dolly!. Loquasto was also nominated this year for Scenic Design of a Musical for HELLO DOLLY. This marks his 21st Tony nomination and fourth win. His previously won the Tony for Costume Design for 1990's GRAND HOTEL and 1977's THE CHERRY ORCHARD and for Scenic Design for 1989's CAFE CROWN.

His Broadway credits include Cafe Crown (Tony Award for set design), The Cherry Orchard (Tony for costume design), Grand Hotel (Tony for costume design), Fences, The Assembled Parties, Bullets Over Broadway, A Delicate Balance, and Shuffle Alone... Fifteen additional Tony nominations. Loquasto has collaborated with Woody Allen on 30 films. Film credits include Radio Days (Academy Award nomination for production design), Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination for production design), and Zelig (Academy Award nomination for costume design). He received the Michael Merritt Award for Excellence in Design and Collaboration in 2002, was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2004, and received the Pennsylvania Governor's Award for the Arts in 2006, the Robert L.B. Tobin Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2007, and the Breukelein Institute Gaudium Award in 2013.

Back where they belong. Bette Midler. Hello, Dolly! Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, returns to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! is playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre.



This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles