HAMILTON's Wayne Brady Forced to Leave Stage During Performance Due to Injury

According to The Chicago Tribune, actor Wayne Brady, who just recently took over the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton, was forced to leave the stage during the Saturday matinee performance due to a minor leg injury he sustained during the first few minutes of the first act. He was immediately replaced by an understudy for the remainder of the show.



According to audience members who were present at the performance, the actor suddenly disappeared from the stage, while his understudy took his place. In order to avoid disruption of the show, an announcement of the casting change was not made until intermission. According to a spokesman for Broadway in Chicago, Brady incurred an injury to his calf, and returned to the show in time for the Saturday evening performance. He appeared in Sunday's matinee and is scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday.

The five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee joined the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement Tuesday, January 17 thru Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.



Brady made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO, and went on to a slew of television roles guest starring on "30 Rock," "Everybody Loves Chris," "Dirt," as well as recurring on "How I Met Your Mother," and hosted "Don't Forget the Lyrics. He was recently welcomed back to Broadway and received rave reviews starring as Lola in the Tony Award winning production of KINKY BOOTS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

