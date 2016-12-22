BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure

Dec. 22, 2016  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" is the latest compilation album that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Chilina Kennedy and the cast of Beautiful as they laid down their track- "My Love Brought Me Summer." Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals and is available now at participating Broadway Shows through December 4th, and for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Doug Carpenter, Nicholas Ryan, Kevin Duda and Alan Wiggins

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Doug Carpenter, Nicholas Ryan, Kevin Duda, Alan Wiggins, Daniel Torres, Rebecca LaChance, Sara Sheperd, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Yasmeen Sulieman

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Gisela Adisa, Yasmeen Sulieman, Kimber Sprawl, NaIsa Thomas and Chilina Kennedy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Rebecca LaChance, Sara Shepard and Jessica Keenan Wynn

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Kevin Duda, Alan Wiggins and Daniel Torres

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Doug Carpenter and Nicholas Ryan

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Jessica Keenan Wynn

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Chilina Kennedy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Chilina Kennedy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Chilina Kennedy

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Suzy Perelman (Violin 1), Robin Braun (Violin 2), Jen Herman (Viola) and Alon Bisk (Cello)

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Kevin Ramessar (Guitar)

Exclusive Photo Coverage: Chilina Kennedy & Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrate The Season with Carols for a Cure
Robin Braun (Violin 2) and Jen Herman (Viola)

buy tickets
Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy Bio

Genevieve Rafter Keddy

  • Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi, Seth Rudetsky & More Join Project Shaw for ANDROCLES AND THE LION
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of The New York Pops Christmas Concert Celebrate
  • Photo Coverage: NY Pops Christmas Concert Featuring Liz Callaway
  • Photo Coverage: Sneak Peek - No Limits Theatrical Documentary SILENT NO MORE Previews in NYC
  • Photo Coverage: DARK SHADOWS Celebrates 50th Anniversary
  • Photo Coverage: THE MAVERICKS Sleigh Bells Ring Out!