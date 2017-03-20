DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Mar. 20, 2017  

Enter to Win Roundtrip Tickets to See DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

A NEW MUSICAL

Don't miss your chance to see the hottest Broadway ticket of the season!
Enter now for a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to New York City, including tickets to Dear Evan Hansen, plus a chance to hang out with the cast and creative team.

Grand Prize Includes:
- Roundtrip Airfare for 2 to New York City
- 2 Nights Hotel Accommodation
- 2 Orchestra Tickets to Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
- Backstage Meet & Greet with the Cast
- Lunch at Sardi's with Creative Team Member(s)
- Signed Prop from the Performance You Attend
- Autographed CD of the Broadway Cast Recording
- 2 FlyWheel Classes at a Studio in NYC

"INSTANTLY PIERCES YOUR HEART." -Entertainment Weekly
"TERRIFIC, GRIPPING, AND HEARTFELT." -Vogue

Ticket availability is limited through June. Best weekend availability is from July-November.

Music Box Theatre | 239 W. 45th St (Bet. 7th & 8th Aves)

For more information, visit DearEvanHansen.com

