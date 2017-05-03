DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS, DADDY LONG LEGS and ON THE EXHALE Coming to BroadwayHD This Month

Earlier this year, BroadwayHD captured several incredible Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Holiday Inn, Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Gabriels - Election Year In The Life Of One Family, On the Exhale and most recently, If I Forget.

Scroll down for three more titles being added to their collection of more than 170 productions available on-demand!

Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall (2016) - BroadwayHD exclusive

When to watch: Starting May 15

Experience the Disney songs you know and love in a whole new way. Celebrating over two decades of stunning Disney theatrical shows, the show-stopping performances include hits performed by the cast of Aladdin on the West End and performances by Ashley Brown and Scarlett Strallen who both played the title character in Mary Poppins, respectively on Broadway and the West End. Rounding out the all-star cast are legendary Oscar-winning composer and performer Alan Menken and a host of Broadway favorites, including Merle Dandridge (Aida and Tarzan on Broadway), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King on Broadway) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan on Broadway). Bonus: Get a sneak peek preview of Frozen's "Let It Go," before it hits Broadway stages in spring 2018.

Daddy Long Legs (2015)

When to watch: Starting June 12

From the Tony-Award winning director of Les Misérables comes the intimate new musical Daddy Long Legs. Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire-a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters, and "Downton Abbey"-this heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor has charmed audiences of all ages from Los Angeles to London. On December 10, 2015, Daddy Long Legs became the first Off-Broadway show to ever be live streamed to a worldwide audience.

On the Exhale (2017) - BroadwayHD exclusive

When to watch: Starting June 19

When a random act of gun violence tears one woman's world apart, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of power lost and, very possibly, regained. Tony Award® nominee Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) stars in this gripping new play by Martín Zimmerman. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Well, Roundabout's Violet) directs the 60-minute tour de force world premiere for Roundabout Underground.

