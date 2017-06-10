Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/10/2017
|
ANGELS IN AMERICA Opera Makes New York Debut - 6/10/2017
In its 2016 – 2017 season, New York City Opera presented the New York staged premiere of Rachmaninoff's Aleko, the New York premiere of Tobin Stokes's Fallujah, 10 sold-out performances of Bernstein's Candide, the modern-day revival of Respighi's La Campana Sommersa, and the American premiere of Antonio Literes's Baroque rarity Los Elementos. This June, New York City Opera concludes the season with the eagerly anticipated New York premiere of Péter Eötvös's Angels in America, based on the play by Tony Kushner.
|
New York Cake Show Pays Homage to The Tony Awards - 6/10/2017
New York Cake Show founder Lisa Mansour will host the 5th Annual NY Cake Show June 10th-11th at Pier 36. This year's NY Cake Show will pay homage to The Tony Awards and feature a Broadway-themed Cake Decorating Competition with participants from around the tri-state area.
|
Pivot Arts Announces 5th PIVOT ARTS FESTIVAL - 6/11/2017
|
Betty Buckley Feted for Artistic Achievement in Los Angeles - 6/11/2017
The Actors Fund will celebrate Broadway's Biggest Night at the 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party honoring Tony Award-winning actress and recording artist Betty Buckley on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Los Angeles.
|
Bryan Batt Hosts The Actors Fund's Tonys Viewing Party in L.A. - 6/11/2017
The Actors Fund announced today that Bryan Batt will host the 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party honoring Tony Award winning actress and recording artist Betty Buckley on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (3:30-8:00pm) at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
|
Cady Huffman Hosts BC/EFA's Tonys Viewing Party at 54 Below - 6/11/2017
Broadway fans who aren't inside Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, can still revel in all things theatre with their fellow enthusiasts when Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS returns to host Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below, the ultimate awards show viewing party.
|
Sound Community Joins Together for Tonys at COLLABORATOR PARTY 2017 - 6/11/2017
Today, The Collaborator Party, headed by theatrical sound designers Lindsay Jones and John Gromada, announced that their event will return for its third year in New York City, after two years of the now legendary sold-out parties across the country. The Collaborator Party is the official Tony night party for the theatre sound community and all of their collaborators.
|
Robert Sean Leonard Stars in KING RICHARD II, Beginning at The Old Globe - 6/11/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of the first offering in the 2017 Summer Shakespeare Festival: William Shakespeare's epic King Richard II, helmed by award-winning director Erica Schmidt (Off Broadway's A Month in the Country, All the Fine Boys, Humor Abuse) in her Globe debut. The play will run June 11 - July 15, 2017, in the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Previews run June 11 - 17. Opening night is Sunday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast below, plus Robert Sean Leonard in character as King Richard II!
|
Ocean Prime Offers Tonys-Themed Cocktails for Viewing Party - 6/11/2017
Ocean Prime New York, the modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell, is hosting a special Tony Awards viewing party in their lounge.
|
THEATER TALK Tackles 2017 Tony Predicitions - 6/11/2017
In celebration of TONY AWARDS weekend, journalists Jesse Green (The New York Times), Michael Musto (Out, The Advocate, Paper & LogoTV), Patrick Pacheco (ArtInfo.com and the Los Angeles Times) and Elisabeth Vincentelli (The New York Times and The New Yorker) gather once again with THEATER TALK co-hosts producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel of the New York Post for their 2017 Tony Predictions.
|
Blue Man Group Teams with Autism Speaks for Shows Across the U.S. - 6/11/2017
Blue Man Group is teaming up with Autism Speaks for the third consecutive year and will be hosting autism-friendly performances suitable for individuals and families affected by autism in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago and Orlando.
|
THE BIGOT A New Provocative Play - 6/11/2017
|
Off-Broadway's ZERO HOUR Adds Sunday Talk Backs - 6/11/2017
ZERO HOUR, Jim Brochu's acclaimed play about the life of theatre legend Zero Mostel, has returned to its original home, the Theatre at Saint Clement's (423 West 46th Street, between Ninth & Tenth Avenues) for a limited engagement through July 9th only.
|
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Company Has 'Heaven on Their Minds' at The Muny - 6/12/2017
The Muny announced today its ensemble and design teams for Jesus Christ Superstar, the opening production of its 99th season.
|
Inside Broadway Honors Burton & Karimloo w/ Broadway Beacon Awards - 6/12/2017
Celebrating its landmark 35th anniversary season, on Monday, June 12 at their annual Broadway Beacon Awards Gala at The JW Marriot Essex House (160 Central Park South), leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway (Executive Director, Michael Presser) will honor Tony and Emmy Award nominated actress Kate Burton (currently starring in the Tony Award nominated revival of Present Laughter) and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (currently starring in the Tony Award Nominated musical Anastasia), as well as Tino Gagliardi, president of Local 802 American Federation of Musicians, the largest union of professional musicians in the world.
|
JULIUS CAESAR Opens at Shakespeare in the Park - 6/12/2017
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, directed by Oskar Eustis, is in performances now and runs through Sunday, June 18 at with an official press opening on Monday, June 12. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
Phillipa Soo Headlines Jason Robert Brown's POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA - 6/12/2017
Jason Robert Brown is hosting his 3rd Annual POST-TONY EXTRAVAGANZA with Amelie's Phillipa Soo on Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m. at SubCulture.
|
Kelley & Smith Lead New Musical 'BELLA' Off-Broadway - 6/12/2017
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE, the co-world premiere of a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights, Miracle Brothers).
|
Charles Aznavour Musical 'GAME OF LOVE' Gets Industry Reading - 6/12/2017
Game of Love: The Songs of Charles Aznavour, a new musical revue slated to appear off-Broadway in the fall of 2017, will receive a Monday, June 12 industry invitation-only reading presentation in New York City.
|
BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE Opens Off-Broadway - 6/12/2017
Playwrights Horizons presents the world premiere production of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Kirsten Childs, directed by Robert O'Hara with choreography by Camille A. Brown. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for Midnight Theatricals' AFTERGLOW - 6/12/2017
Midnight Theatricals will present the World Premiere of the play AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. Beginning performances on June 12 and opening Friday, June 23 at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre (354 West 45 Street), it will be an Off-Broadway kick-off to the Pride Parade and will have an initial run through August 5, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
'CELEBRITY CONFESSIONS' Opens at Actors Temple Theater - 6/12/2017
Award-winning Broadway producer and actor Jordan Scott Gilbert is bringing a new kind of show to town - a provocative and intimate piece that is sure to surprise, shock, entertain, and change your life.
|
2nd Annual Columbia@Roundabout New Play Reading Series - 6/12/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company and Columbia University School of the Arts have announced the winners of Columbia@Roundabout's 2017 New Play Reading Series.
|
Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes 54 Below Solo Debut - 6/13/2017
After a Tony, two Drama Desks, and an Isabelle Stevenson Award, Brian Stokes Mitchell, star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will make his long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut.
|
Angela Lansbury Kicks Off Irish Rep's 2017 SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala - 6/13/2017
|
Jeremy Jordan & More Sign on for Irish Rep's 2017 SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala - 6/13/2017
Featuring a full orchestra and chorus under the direction of John Bell, performers for the evening include Nancy Anderson, Melissa Errico, Mark Evans, Danielle Ferland, Malcolm Gets, Jeremy Jordan, Rebecca Luker Howard McGillin, Ryan Silverman and Max Von Essen, plus more to be announced and special surprise guests!
|
Irish Rep Hosts Starry SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala - 6/13/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced more performers for SONDHEIM AT SEVEN, this season's Gala Benefit production, on Tuesday, June 13th at 7 PM at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC).
|
THIRTEEN's 'Theater Close-Up' Presents Signature Theatre's OLD HATS - 6/13/2017
Theater Close-Up -- the unique collaboration between THIRTEEN and the large community of New York City area Off-Broadway and regional theaters - presents Tony Award winners Bill Irwin and David Shiner in their award-winning, critically acclaimed production of OLD HATS from Signature Theatre
|
OH, HELLO Duo Appears in Character at 92Y - 6/13/2017
Oh, Hello on Broadway comes to 92Y on June 13 at 7 pm, just in time for the show's Netflix debut, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - appearing in character for an evening of conversation moderated by John Oliver.
|
OLD HATS, Starring Bill Irwin and David Shiner, Airs on THIRTEEN - 6/13/2017
OLD HATSTheater Close-Up -- the unique collaboration between THIRTEEN and the large community of New York City area Off-Broadway and regional theaters - presents Tony Award winners Bill Irwin and David Shiner in their award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Old Hats from Signature Theatre, Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN, with an encore presentation on early Thursday morning, June 15 at 1:30 a.m. Watch a trailer for the show below!
|
Joe Tippett Joins WAITRESS as 'Earl' - 6/13/2017
|
Torben Betts' INVINCIBLE Makes U.S. Debut at 59E59 Theaters - 6/13/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the US premiere of INVINCIBLE written by Torben Betts, directed by Stephen Darcy, with original direction by Christopher Harper, at Brits Off Broadway. Produced by The Original Theatre Company & Ghost Light Theatre Productions, INVINCIBLE begins performances on Thursday, June 1 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2. Press Opening is Tuesday, June 13 at 7 PM.
|
Ginnifer Goodwin Stars in CONSTELLATIONS at the Geffen - 6/14/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) will make her Los Angeles stage debut as Marianne in Constellations. The play, which was a critical hit when it opened on Broadway in 2015, is written by Nick Payne and directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Geffen Playhouse's Guards at the Taj).
|
Starry CONSTELLATIONS Opens at the Geffen - 6/14/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Downton Abbey star Allen Leech will make his U.S. stage debut opposite Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) in the Los Angeles Premiere of Constellations, Nick Payne's 2015 Broadway sensation. The Geffen's production is directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Guards at the Taj) and marks Goodwin's Los Angeles stage debut.
|
New musical from Allegiance writer to premiere Off-Broadway in June - 6/14/2017
|
New musical from Allegiance writer to premiere Off-Broadway in June - 6/14/2017
|
Jim Brochu's ZERO HOUR Returns Off-Broadway - 6/14/2017
ZERO HOUR, Jim Brochu's acclaimed play about the life of theatre legend Zero Mostel, will return to its original home, the Theatre at Saint Clement's (423 West 46th Street, between Ninth & Tenth Avenues) for a limited engagement beginning June 2nd and continuing through July 9th only! Opening Night is set for Wednesday June 14th (7pm). The performance runs 90 minutes with no intermission.
|
Revenge Thriller MY EYES WENT DARK Makes U.S. Debut at 59E59 Theaters - 6/14/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the critically acclaimed MY EYES WENT DARK, written and directed by Matthew Wilkinson, to the 2017 Brits Off Broadway festival. Produced by 107group in association with Traverse Theatre and Cusack Projects Ltd, MY EYES WENT DARK begins performances on Wednesday, June 7 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2. Press Opening is Wednesday, June 14 at 7:15 PM.
|
Musical comedy BASTARD JONES sets Off-BRoadway opening date - 6/14/2017
|
Kevin Spacey Brings CLARENCE DARROW to Flushing - 6/15/2017
Kevin Spacey will star in Clarence Darrow, the acclaimed solo show written by David. W. Rintels and directed by Thea Sharrock. First presented at the Old Vic Theatre in London, it will now come to New York for a unique two-night event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on June 15th and 16th, 2017.
|
Jennifer Cody Stars in NOISES OFF at CT Rep This June - 6/15/2017
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) announces the casting for their second Summer Nutmeg Series production Noises Off by Michael Frayn onstage June 15-25, 2017.
|
Chita Rivera Receives Victory Dance Project's Woman of Valour Award - 6/15/2017
Tony nominee Karine Plantadit will present Victory Dance Project's 'Woman of Valour Award' to Broadway legend Chita Rivera, on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30pm at the opening celebration of the company's third season, at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center (MMAC), 248 W. 60th Street.
|
Vakhtangov's UNCLE VANYA Set for 2017 Cherry Orchard Festival - 6/15/2017
Since 2013 the Cherry Orchard Festival has built a solid reputation for presenting moving and intriguing concerts and productions by international artists and ensembles to New York City audiences.
|
Dominique Morisseau Play Tackles School Politics in PIPELINE at LCT - 6/15/2017
This summer, Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) will produce PIPELINE, a new play by Dominique Morisseau. PIPELINE, which will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, will begin performances Thursday, June 15 and open on Monday, July 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).
|
ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Brings the King Off-Broadway - 6/15/2017
???????Producer Lawrence Rosner will present the New York premiere of the new musical that will unleash your inner hound dog, Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus.
|
ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Opens Off-Broadway - 6/15/2017
Producer Lawrence Rosner has announced the cast and creative team of Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, the new musical that will unleash your inner hound dog, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus.
|
Cavett, Rasche & Pendleton Celebrate Frog & Peach - 6/15/2017
Frog & Peach Theatre Company is set to host its 2017 Gala reading of 'Love & Resistance,' starring David Rasche, Dick Cavett and Austin Pendleton, reading from some of Shakespeare's most stirring scenes of conscience and courage.
|
THREE WAY, Trio of Comic, One-Act Operas, Comes to BAM - 6/15/2017
Three Way is a trio of comic one-act operas for eight singers and chamber orchestra by Robert Paterson, with libretto by David Cote, that explores the possible future–and the eternal questions–of love, sex, and need.
|
American Opera Projects and Nashville Opera Present NY Premiere of THREE WAY - 6/15/2017
American Opera Projects and Nashville Opera are excited to announce the New York premiere of the comic opera triptych Three Way, a playful three-act performance that explores the future of love, sex, and need with a clever balance of humor and drama. Each aptly named act (The Companion, Safe Word, and Masquerade) introduces the audience to a collision of contemporary characters who meet at the intersection of power and desire, revealing true longings of the human heart. The complexity of each character and situation is accentuated by the beguiling and melodic score composed by Robert Paterson, and a witty libretto by David Cote. Three Way is directed by John Hoomes (CEO & Artistic Director, Nashville Opera) conducted by Dean Williamson, and features Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Danielle Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Jordan Rutter, and Matthew Treviño alongside a chamber ensemble of 12 (American Modern Ensemble). Three Way runs June 15 - June 18 at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space).
|
'@ The Center Series' Continues with OPERA'S GREATEST HITS - 6/16/2017
Wayne and Kristine Lueders Florentine Opera Center is hosting a special summer add-on of the @ The Center Series with 'Opera's Greatest Hits,' featuring opera favorites from across the years.
|
Minnelli, Mueller & More Join Pasadena POPS This Summer - 6/17/2017
Principal Conductor Michael Feinstein leads the Pasadena POPS for its star-studded 2017 Summer Concert Series at the Los Angeles Arboretum with extraordinary multiple award winning guests artists Liza Minnelli, Alan Cumming, Joel Gray, Hair Spray Live's Madelyn Baillio, Beautiful's Jessie Mueller and Jarrod Spector, Grey Garden's Rachel York, Phantom of the Opera's Jordan Donica, the Midtown Men and Michael Feinstein in concert.
|
Harrison & Mackey Paint a Picture in Guthrie's 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' - 6/17/2017
The Guthrie Theater has announced casting for the theater's summer musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Leading the cast will be Randy Harrison (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie) who will play French pointillist painter George Seurat, a role originated by Mandy Patinkin in the 1984 Broadway production, and Erin Mackey (Guthrie: South Pacific) who will play Seurat's lover and model, Dot, a role originated by Bernadette Peters.
|
Joel Grey & Guests Honor Liza Minnelli with the Pasadena POPS - 6/17/2017
Principal POPS Conductor Michael Feinstein opens the 2017 Pasadena POPS Sierra Auto Concert Series at the Los Angeles Arboretum on Saturday, June 17th with Broadway: The Golden Age.
|
New Play THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS Begins Off-Broadway - 6/17/2017
The Crusade of Connor Stephens, a new play written and directed by Dewey Moss, will begin an open-ended run at Off-Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center on June 17, 2017. Opening night is scheduled for June 26.
|
Simon Godwin's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Begins at TFANA - 6/17/2017
Theatre for a New Audience has announced casting for British director Simon Godwin's new staging of Measure for Measure, William Shakespeare's dark comedy about justice, faith, power, sex, and family.
|
BRIDGES: A NEW MUSICAL Gets Off-Broadway Concert - 6/17/2017
Prospect Theater Company in association with Amas Musical Theatre will present a one-night-only concert presentation of Bridges: A New Musical on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 8pm at The TimesCenter.
|
New Civil Rights Musical BRIDGES - 6/17/2017
Prospect Theater Company in association with Amas Musical Theatre will present a one-night-only concert presentation of Bridges: A New Musical on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 8pm at The TimesCenter.
|
Riant Theatre Hosts Cocktail Party to Support Youth Empowerment Awards - 6/17/2017
The Riant Theatre - the AUDELCO Award-winning nonprofit providing a nurturing developmental environment for playwrights and theatre creators of diverse cultural backgrounds – will hold an afternoon cocktail reception on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 2 – 4 pm at The Riant Theatre, located at 31 West 34th Street, 7th Floor (btw 5th and 6th Avenues).