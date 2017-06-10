Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/10/2017

American Opera Projects and Nashville Opera Present NY Premiere of THREE WAY - 6/15/2017 American Opera Projects and Nashville Opera are excited to announce the New York premiere of the comic opera triptych Three Way, a playful three-act performance that explores the future of love, sex, and need with a clever balance of humor and drama. Each aptly named act (The Companion, Safe Word, and Masquerade) introduces the audience to a collision of contemporary characters who meet at the intersection of power and desire, revealing true longings of the human heart. The complexity of each character and situation is accentuated by the beguiling and melodic score composed by Robert Paterson, and a witty libretto by David Cote. Three Way is directed by John Hoomes (CEO & Artistic Director, Nashville Opera) conducted by Dean Williamson, and features Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Danielle Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Jordan Rutter, and Matthew Treviño alongside a chamber ensemble of 12 (American Modern Ensemble). Three Way runs June 15 - June 18 at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space).

