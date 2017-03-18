Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/18/2017
Opel, Skinner & More Set for 92Y's Women's History Month Concert - 3/18/2017
92Y'S Lyrics & Lyricists series will present BABY, DREAM YOUR DREAM: DOROTHY FIELDS AND THE WOMEN OF THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK, featuring Deborah Grace Winer (Artistic Director, Writer & Host), John Oddo (Music Director) and Mark Waldrop (Stage Director), with Marilyn Maye, Kenita Miller, Nancy Opel, Margo Seibert and Emily Skinner on vocals.
Charlottesville Opera To Celebrate First Premiere - 3/18/2017
Charlottesville Opera, Ash Lawn Opera transformed, celebrates its fortieth anniversary season with a special fundraising event at the historic Airslie Farm in Keswick on March 18.
Maye, Skinner & More Sign on for 92Y's Women's History Month Concert - 3/18/2017
Lyrics & Lyricists celebrates Women's History Month with a multi-generational cast of divas - Marilyn Maye, Kenita Miller, Nancy Opel, Margo Seibert and Emily Skinner - paying tribute to these and other groundbreaking women artists who stand on their shoulders today.
Ana Reeder Stars in WHEN IT'S YOU Premiere at Keen Company - 3/19/2017
Today Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced that Ana Reeder, who won an Obie Award for her role in Small Tragedy at Playwrights Horizons, will star in the World Premiere of Courtney Baron's When It's You, directed by Mr. Silverstein.
SITI's John Cage-Inspired Play CHESS MATCH NO. 5 Heads to Abingdon - 3/19/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company, under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, presents the world premiere of CHESS MATCH NO. 5, conceived and directed by Anne Bogart, with text arranged by Jocelyn Clarke from the words of John Cage.
Frau Schindler: The Heroine Behind The Hero - 3/19/2017
HAIRSPRAY LIVE!'s Ephraim M. Sykes Hosts BROADWAY AT W - 3/19/2017
NBC's Hairspray Live! star Ephraim M. Sykes joins the lineup this coming Sunday, March 19th as Special Guest host for the intimate acoustic concert series BROADWAY AT W.
Bedlam's CRY HAVOC! Opens Off-Broadway - 3/19/2017
BEDLAM presents CRY HAVOC!, written and performed by Stephan Wolfert and directed by Eric Tucker, at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street). CRY HAVOC! officially opens on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 7pm. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 23, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Four Lolas Headline TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Fundraiser - 3/20/2017
Four of the brilliant stars who lit up the Broadway stage as 'Lola' in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots - Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, Alan Mingo, Jr. and Todrick Hall - will all be appearing at a special one-night-only concert fundraiser in support of Theatre Development Fund's (TDF) education and access programs as TDF HONORS Kinky Boots on Monday, March 20 at 8pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street, NYC).
Peters, Lewis & More Honor Mackintosh at 2017 Sondheim Gala - 3/20/2017
Save the date for Signature Theater's 2017 Sondheim Award Gala, honoring Sir Cameron Mackintosh on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Embassy of Italy.
Pinkham & More Set for 'IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY' at 54 Below - 3/20/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI: IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY on Monday, March 20th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm with a cast featuring 2014 Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham (Holiday Inn, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard, She Loves Me), and Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), among others.
Dael Orlandersmith Brings UNTIL THE FLOOD to HB Studio - 3/20/2017
HB Studio, one of New York's most esteemed institutions for theater training and practice located in the heart of Greenwich Village, will present Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, as a part of their 2016-17 Benefit Series.
CHURCH & STATE Opens Off-Broadway - 3/20/2017
Charlotte Cohn, co-producers SCS Innovations, LLC, Forty-Eight Theatrical Group, Brierpatch Productions, Neil Gooding Productions, Karen Cohen/Jack Hayflick, Ralph Meranto/JCC Centerstage, in association with NewYorkRep & The Telling Company, present the New York Premiere of Jason Odell Williams' critically acclaimed play Church & State. A friendly reminder that performances begin tomorrow, March 3, 2017 for an open-ended run at New World Stages (340 W. 50th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues). Opening Night is Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
HAMILTON's Chicago Cast Headlines 'Concert for America' in the Windy City - 3/20/2017
Tickets are on sale now for the March CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Featuring Chita Rivera, Melissa Manchester, Alice Ripley, Ana Gasteyer, the Chicago cast of Hamilton, Sharon Gless, Lynne Jordan, Marya Grandy and Emily Bear, the third edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA will take place on Monday, March 20 at 8pm at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago (50 E Congress Parkway).
Robert Dubac's THE BOOK OF MORON Off Broadway Hit - 3/20/2017
Cyndi Lauper, Original Leads Set for TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Benefit - 3/20/2017
Just announced, Cyndi Lauper, the Tony Award-winning composer of KINKY BOOTS, will welcome the audience to TDF's one-night-only concert fundraiser, TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS.
JITNEY's Keith Randolph Smith Leads 'A WOLF IN SNAKESKIN SHOES' Reading - 3/20/2017
The Acting Company will continue its 2016-2017 John McDonald Salon Series with the first New York City reading of Marcus Gardley's Atlanta-based reinvention of Moliére, A Wolf in Snakeskin Shoes: Or, The Gospel of Tartuffe on Monday, March 20th at 7 PM at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater at the West Side YMCA, 10 W. 64th Street, New York, NY.
Bring a Puppet to AVENUE Q for a Discount for World Puppetry Day - 3/20/2017
The Tony Award Winning Avenue Q proudly announces its participation and observation in celebrating WORLD PUPPETRY DAY with special promo ticket offer.
Songs from NERDS, REBECCA Set for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Series - 3/21/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below will be presenting the concert series debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Tuesday, March 21st (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Young Professionals Program Brings New Voices to TEDxBroadway - 3/21/2017
When the sixth annual TEDxBroadway returns Tuesday, March 21, 2017 to New World Stages in New York City, the always sold-out event will be brimming with new ideas, new themes and new members of the Young Professional and Student Programs.
59E59 Theaters Hosts Immersive Auction Experience BENEATH THE GAVEL - 3/21/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the New York City premiere of BENEATH THE GAVEL, an immersive theater experience written and directed by Mara Lieberman. Produced by Bated Breath Theatre Company, BENEATH THE GAVEL begins performances on Wednesday, March 15 for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 9. Press opening is Tuesday, March 21 at 7:15 PM.
Gyllenhaal, Tomei & More Set for THE PEOPLE SPEAK at BAM - 3/21/2017
BAM presents two stimulating evenings of history and ideas in March that focus on traditionally marginalized voices.
Tina Landau, Alton Fitzgerald White & More Slated for TEDxBroadway 2017 - 3/21/2017
When the sixth annual TEDxBroadway returns to New World Stages in New York City, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, organizers will greet the always sold-out event with new speakers, a new format and a new focus -- 'Let's Talk.'<
SOUND OF MUSIC Welcomes New 'Georg von Trapp' on Tour in Hershey - 3/21/2017
The lavish new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, announces Nicholas Rodriguez as Captain Georg von Trapp, beginning March 21 in Hershey, PA.
AJ Shively & More Sign on for 'BROADWAY BOUND' at 54 Below - 3/21/2017
AJ Shively (Bright Star), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Jim Walton (Sunset Boulevard) and Nick Cartell (Jesus Christ Superstar) have joined Feinstein's/54 Below concert series debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Tuesday, March 21st (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below.
TEDxBroadway 2017 at New World Stages - 3/21/2017
The sixth annual TEDxBroadway returns to New World Stages in New York City, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, with a wide variety of speakers taking the stage.
Anne Bogart & More Set for CHESS MATCH NO. 5 Talkbacks at Abingdon - 3/21/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company, under the Artistic Direction of Tony Speciale, offers talkbacks following performances of SITI Company's world premiere CHESS MATCH NO. 5 on March 21 and 22 at 7:00PM with co-stars Will Bond (Bob) and Ellen Lauren (Room); and on March 30 at 7:00PM and March 31 at 8:00PM with director Anne Bogart at Abingdon's June Havoc Theatre (312 West 36th Street).
IMG Artist Alyson Cambridge to Make Guest Appearance at Opera on Tap's Playground Operas Benefit - 3/21/2017
IMG Artist Alyson Cambridge will make a special guest appearance at Opera on Tap's Playground Operas benefit next Tuesday evening March 21st at Minton's of West Harlem. The event will be hosted by WQXR's Terrance McKnight and begins at 6pm. Details and tickets are available at the following link:
Alyson Cambridge Performs at Opera on Tap Benefit - 3/21/2017
IMG Artist Alyson Cambridge will make a special guest appearance at Opera on Tap's Playground Operas benefit next Tuesday evening March 21st at Minton's of West Harlem.
Carmello & Melendez Join LaChiusa's LOS OTROS Workshop at Everyman - 3/22/2017
Everyman Theatre has announced that Carolee Carmello and Joseph Melendez will be featured in the workshop of Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's intimate musical Los Otros. The workshop examines the revised book and score of the musical, which was originally commissioned by the Center Theatre Group and premiered at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.
|
LaChiusa's Reworked LOS OTROS Begins at Everyman - 3/22/2017
Everyman Theatre has cast Judy McLane and Philip Hernandez for its upcoming spring production of Los Otros.
The Vicky Boofont Show! - 3/22/2017
|
New York Premiere of DANIEL'S HUSBAND Begins at Primary Stages - 3/22/2017
Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon, has announced complete casting for the final production of their 2016/17 season, the New York premiere of DANIEL'S HUSBAND.
Kathleen Turner and More Fill in the Blanks for the ACLU - 3/22/2017
Audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks returns with an all-star benefit starring Oscar and two-time Tony nominee Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham), and more to be announced soon.
Scarlett Strallen and Tam Mutu to Lead THE NEW YORKERS at Encores! - 3/22/2017
Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel today announced casting for the Encores! production of The New Yorkers, Cole Porter's 1930 Prohibition lark. The New Yorkers will star Cyrille Aimée, Clyde Alves, Todd Buonopane, Arnie Burton, Kevin Chamberlin, Mylinda Hull, Robyn Hurder, Byron Jennings, Eddie Korbich, Tam Mutu, Jeffrey Schecter, Scarlett Strallen, Tyler Lansing Weaks and Ruth Williamson.
Jane Krakowski and More Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Benefit - 3/22/2017
Audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks returns with an all-star benefit, featuring Oscar and Tony nominee Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Tony nominee Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, She Loves Me), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Star Trek: Discovery), and Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only A Play, The Front Page).
'THE GABRIELS' Streams Live from The Public Theater on BroadwayHD - 3/22/2017
Online theater streaming service BroadwayHD will live stream The Public Theater's 'THE GABRIELS: Election Year in the Life of One Family,' written and directed by Richard Nelson. The critically acclaimed three-play cycle is currently touring internationally and will return to The Public Theater on March 22-24 for a special live stream mini-series.
ESAI'S TABLE Begins as Part of Cherry Lane's 2017 Mentor Project - 3/22/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre has announced casting for the second production of the Obie award-winning MENTOR PROJECT 2017 now in its 19th season.
Tynan Davis Celebrates Self-Titled Album at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola - 3/22/2017
Tynan Davis (The Phantom of the Opera North American Tour, Abyssinian Mass with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra) recently released her self-titled debut album, TYNAN.
ESAI'S TABLE Plays as Part of Cherry Lane's MENTOR PROJECT 2017 - 3/22/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre has announced casting for the second production of the Obie award-winning MENTOR PROJECT 2017 now in its 19th season.
HAMILTON's Education Program Kicks Off in the Bay Area - 3/22/2017
The innovative educational program that launched last year at Hamilton on Broadway will debut in San Francisco on March 22 when 2,200 students and teachers from 18 area Public Schools attend the matinee performance of the musical at SHN Orpheum Theater at 1192 Market Street at 8th Street.
MISS SAIGON Lands at Original Broadway Home - 3/23/2017
Cameron Mackintosh announced today that his acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON - a recent smash hit in London - will return to New York at its original home, The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) beginning performances Wednesday, March 1.
|
Chris McCarrell Stars in New Musical 'THE LIGHTNING THIEF' - 3/23/2017
Chris McCarrell, will star in a brand-new production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical this March at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
'THE LIGHTNING THIEF' Musical Begins Off-Broadway - 3/23/2017
Producers of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical have announced that his March for the brand-new production at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical begins performances on March 23, opening on Tuesday, April 4 and will run through May 6, 2017. More casting has just been announced!
Noll & Harris Star in NEXT TO NORMAL at TheatreWorks - 3/23/2017
TheaterWorks (Rob Ruggiero, Producing Artistic Director) announced exciting casting news today for the theater's upcoming production of NEXT TO NORMAL. Tony nominated Christiane Noll will play Diana and David Harris will play Dan in the Pulitzer Prize winning drama (Music by Tom Kitt / Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey). Rob Ruggiero will direct.
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Begins Off-Broadway - 3/23/2017
The Color Purple's Carrie Compere will join the cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical in the role of Sally this March for the brand-new production at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
ANGRY YOUNG MAN Makes American Debut at Urban Stages - 3/23/2017
Urban Stages, Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director, will continue its 33rd season with the American Premiere of the award-winning drama Angry Young Man by award- winning playwright Ben Woolf, directed by Stephen Hamilton.
American Premiere of ANGRY YOUNG MAN Opens at Urban Stages - 3/23/2017
Urban Stages, Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director, has announced the cast of the American Premiere of the award-winning drama Angry Young Man by award-winning playwright Ben Woolf, directed by Stephen Hamilton.
ON THE GROUNDS OF BELONGING Begins as Part of PUBLIC STUDIO's 4th Season - 3/23/2017
The Public Theater announced the fourth season of PUBLIC STUDIO, which will present two new plays this spring.
Norm Lewis Hosts Drama League Documentary TREASURES OF NEW YORK on THIRTEEN - 3/23/2017
For more than 100 years, The Drama League has been an integral part of the New York theatrical community, enhancing the professional, personal and creative development of artists and improving the quality of new work for stage. Today, The Drama League serves nearly 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members a year.
Original Stars of A CHORUS LINE Reunite for NYPL Archival Chat - 3/23/2017
Join the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts for a conversation with original members of the cast and crew of A CHORUS LINE, illustrated by artifacts from the Library's archives, on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Capitol City Opera to 'Dream the Impossible Dream' with MAN OF LA MANCHA - 3/24/2017
Capitol City Opera Company (CCOC) will endeavor to “dream the impossible dream” with Man of La Mancha, the Tony Award-winning musical based on Cervantes' epic 17th-century novel, Don Quixote on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University.
VANITY FAIR Climbs the Social Ladder Off-Broadway - 3/24/2017
The Pearl Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Vanity Fair by Kate Hamill, best known for her critically-acclaimed, off-Broadway hit Sense & Sensibility.
Athena Theatre Company Presents World Premiere of SUB-BASEMENT - 3/24/2017
A BRONX TALE Original Broadway Cast Album Released - 3/24/2017
Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions, and Evamere Entertainment announced today that the Original Broadway Cast Album of the hit musical A BRONX TALE will be released by Ghostlight Records, beginning March 24, 2017.
|
|
Capitol City Opera Presents THE BILLY GOATS GRUFF - 3/25/2017
Capitol City Opera Company's (CCOC) Opera Outreach for Children will present The Billy Goats Gruff on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University.
Bobby Cannavale Stars in THE HAIRY APE at Park Avenue Armory - 3/25/2017
Park Avenue Armory presents a bold staging of Eugene O'Neill's iconic American drama The Hairy Ape, directed by Oliver Award-winner Richard Jones and starring Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale.
|
|
Eddie George Stars in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Nashville Rep - 3/25/2017
'A Raisin in the Sun is an iconic play that still resonates today,' says actor Eddie George, who plays the pivotal role of Walter Lee. 'I look forward to bringing my own interpretation of who Walter Lee is during this period of time. The play goes through the frustrations of being an African American male and who he wants to be during that time in American history. I'm excited to be a part of that.'
Bobby Cannavale Leads THE HAIRY APE at Park Avenue Armory - 3/25/2017
Park Avenue Armory presents a bold staging of Eugene O'Neill's iconic American drama The Hairy Ape, directed by Oliver Award-winner Richard Jones and starring Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale. Scroll down for a sneak peek at the cast in rehearsal below!