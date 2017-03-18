Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/18/2017

Eddie George Stars in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Nashville Rep - 3/25/2017 'A Raisin in the Sun is an iconic play that still resonates today,' says actor Eddie George, who plays the pivotal role of Walter Lee. 'I look forward to bringing my own interpretation of who Walter Lee is during this period of time. The play goes through the frustrations of being an African American male and who he wants to be during that time in American history. I'm excited to be a part of that.'

