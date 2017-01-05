Broadway AM Report, January 5, 2017 - CONFUCIUS in NYC, Viola Davis on Bravo & More!
TODAY'S BIG NEWS:
- The new Chinese dance drama CONFUCIUS comes to Lincoln Center.
- OWN honors Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher by re-aring their 2011 OPRAH appearance...
- And Tony winner Viola Davis sits down with James Lipton on INSIDE The Actors Studio!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- Stephen Karam's THE HUMANS is 2016's top-grossing play!
- Telly Leung could be ALADDIN's next Prince Ali on Broadway...
- James Earl Jones will lead NIGHT OF THE IGUANA in Cambridge.
- We got a peek (right) at Mel B's first bows in CHICAGO, and highlights from the Broadway-bound AMELIE!
- Matthew Morrison revealed new details about Sondheim's BUNUEL musical...
- Patti LuPone and Anais Mitchell are set for David Yazbek's concert at 54 Below.
- Cameron Mackintosh has shelved Boublil & Schonberg's revised MARTIN GUERRE, while Amber Riley is out of London's DREAMGIRLS due to pneumonia...
- Thom Southerland is set to direct a new musical inspired by Louis Braille.
- And LA LA LAND and FENCES are among this year's Writers Guild Award nominees!
Broadway Weather Forecast: High of 35 and partly cloudy today, with possible snow tonight - wear your boots to the theatre!
Set Your DVR... for FENCES star Viola Davis, appearing on Bravo's INSIDE The Actors Studio tonight!
What we're geeking out over: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reuniting for an Elle King cover!
What we're watching: The new trailer for THE LOVERS, starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts!
Video of the Day: HBO's new trailer for their Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS!
