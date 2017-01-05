WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Broadway AM Report, January 5, 2017

Jan. 5, 2017  

TODAY'S BIG NEWS:

- The new Chinese dance drama CONFUCIUS comes to Lincoln Center.
- OWN honors Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher by re-aring their 2011 OPRAH appearance...
- And Tony winner Viola Davis sits down with James Lipton on INSIDE The Actors Studio!

Next up in our series of stars introducing BWW's morning feature
is IN TRANSIT star Telly Leung (portrait by Walter McBride)!
Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright in CHICAGO!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Stephen Karam's THE HUMANS is 2016's top-grossing play!
- Telly Leung could be ALADDIN's next Prince Ali on Broadway...
- James Earl Jones will lead NIGHT OF THE IGUANA in Cambridge.
- We got a peek (right) at Mel B's first bows in CHICAGO, and highlights from the Broadway-bound AMELIE!
- Matthew Morrison revealed new details about Sondheim's BUNUEL musical...
- Patti LuPone and Anais Mitchell are set for David Yazbek's concert at 54 Below.
- Cameron Mackintosh has shelved Boublil & Schonberg's revised MARTIN GUERRE, while Amber Riley is out of London's DREAMGIRLS due to pneumonia...
- Thom Southerland is set to direct a new musical inspired by Louis Braille.
- And LA LA LAND and FENCES are among this year's Writers Guild Award nominees!

Set Your DVR... for FENCES star Viola Davis, appearing on Bravo's INSIDE The Actors Studio tonight!

Viola Davis on INSIDE The Actors Studio.
Photo by Anthony Behar/Bravo

What we're geeking out over: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reuniting for an Elle King cover!

What we're watching: The new trailer for THE LOVERS, starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts!

Video of the Day: HBO's new trailer for their Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS!

  Broadway AM Report, January 5, 2017 - CONFUCIUS in NYC, Viola Davis on Bravo & More!
