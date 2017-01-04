Photo Coverage: Mel B Spices Up CHICAGO and Takes First Bows as Roxy Hart!

CHICAGO
Jan. 4, 2017  

International superstar Mel B, "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," just began her eight-week limited engagement (through Sunday, February 19, 2017) in CHICAGO. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor."

She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of six locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Below, check out photos from her first official curtain call!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Lobby cast board

Mel B

Amra-Faye Wright with Mel B

Mel B

Mel B

Amra-Faye Wright with Mel B

Amra-Faye Wright with Mel B

Amra-Faye Wright with Mel B

Amra-Faye Wright with Mel B

Mel B

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B

Mel B

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Christopher Sieber, Mel B, Amra-Faye Wright, Denny Paschall, NaTasha Yvette Williams with cast

Christopher Sieber with Mel B

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B with Amra-Faye Wright

Mel B

