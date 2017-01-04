VIDEO: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Co-Stars Reunite for Sweet Duet

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunited on Tisdale's Youtube channel yesterday for a special cover of Elle King's 'Ex's and Oh's.

Introducing Hudgens as her "BFF", Tisdale explained that the cover marked their first-ever duet. "We're really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together," the 31-year-old actress explained. "We did not have a song in High School Musical, just the two of us. We always wanted one."

She continued, "So now we are here and we decided to do 'Ex's and Oh's' by Elle King and my lovely husband Chris French did the arrangement, so check it out!" Watch the video below!

Last year, Hudgens starred in FOX's live broadcast of GREASE. She made her Broadway debut in the title role of 2015's revival of GIGI. Tisdale rose to prominence in 2006 as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical series. Her debut album, Headstrong (2007), was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and features the single "He Said She Said".

Related Articles