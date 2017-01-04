Matthew Morrison Chats Sondheim's 'Challenging' BUNUEL Melodies; Musical to Bow This Fall Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Stephen Sondheim's new songs have stumped a seasoned performer, writes the Los Angeles Times.

As BWW reported in August, legendary composer and lyricist Sondheim is collaborating with book writer David Ives on the new musical BUNUEL, based on two films by 1930s Spanish surrealist Luis Buñuel, "The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie" and "The Exterminating Angel."

According to an interview with the LA Times, stage and screen vet Matthew Morrison (Finding Neverland, "Glee") workshopped songs from the show in late November. "[The] melodies are so ungeneric, challenging, I couldn't sleep the night before singing my parts," Morrison said.

An August 2016 reading of Act I was performed by Broadway vets Sierra Boggess, Shuler Hensley, Marc Kudisch, Norm Lewis and Nancy Opel.

Those in attendance reported BUNUEL features a nonlinear narrative and a "gorgeous score" by Sondheim. The action of the play is said to center on boozy, glamorous socialites who gather for frequent dinner parties and who are as cutting as they are depressed.

Joe Mantello recently boarded the project as director, and, as reported by the New York Post, he brought some of the cast together for a "mini-workshop" to sing through Sondheim's tunes.

The Post has also written that Mantello is planning a full workshop of BUNUEL in March 2017; the LA Times confirmed earlier reports that the musical is aiming for a Fall 2017 debut at The Public Theater.

With producer Scott Rudin on board, the musical has a Spring 2018 Broadway bow in its sights - just in time for Sondheim's 88th birthday.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

