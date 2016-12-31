OWN to Honor Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher with Re-Airing of 2011 'OPRAH' Appearance, 1/5

Dec. 31, 2016  

OWN to Honor Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher with Re-Airing of 2011 'OPRAH' Appearance, 1/5In memory of Hollywood icons Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, OWN: Oprah Winfrey NETWORK will present on Thursday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT a special re-airing of THE Oprah Winfrey SHOW from 2011 featuring Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with Reynolds and Fisher.

In the hour-long episode, Reynolds and Fisher make a rare appearance together to discuss with Oprah their relationship and admiration for each other.

The mother/daughter duo also discuss the Elizabeth Taylor scandal, Fisher's battle with mental health issues and have a special musical moment when they sing together.


