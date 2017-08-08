Aug. 8, 2017  

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Legendary Barbara Cook Has Passed Away at 89
  • Breaking: Lea Salonga, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington & Alex Newell Join ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Breaking: Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk to Lead Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER on Broadway
  • VIDEO: Bette Midler Contemplates Return to Broadway Following HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Complete Casting Announced for TORCH SONG at Second Stage Theater
  • KINKY BOOTS Cast is Auctioning Off Collectibles to Raise Money for Cast Member's Cancer Treatment

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com