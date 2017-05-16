Ben Vereen and More Join 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' Lineup in L.A.; Cast Complete!

Complete casting has been announced for the May CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!. Ben Vereen (Roots), Juan Pablo Espinosa (La Fan), Mary Birdsong (Reno 911), Stacey Oristano (Friday Night Lights), Anthony Federov (American Idol), Quinn Cummings (The Goodbye Girl) and Mary Bond Davis Hairspray) join the previously announced Chita Rivera (The Visit), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), recording artist Helen Reddy, Megan Hilty (Smash), Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray Live!) and more.

The fifth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA will travel to the west coast for the first time, taking place on Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm at Royce Hall at the University of California Los Angeles (340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095). Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

In addition, May 24 has been designated by Mayor Eric Garcetti as CONCERT FOR AMERICA Day in the city of Los Angeles, in recognition of the support that the concert series provides for a wide array of non-profits that serve a diverse audience and for the direct impact the concerts have on communities at the local and national level.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA is created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording. CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home. Prior to this Los Angeles engagement, CONCERT FOR AMERICA also traveled to the Auditorium Theatre of Chicago.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of $250 VIP tickets, including a post-show reception with cast members, are available by emailinginfo@dmmnyc.com. Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 10pm EDT / 7pm PDTon Wednesday, May 24.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Playbill. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Tony nominee Lisa Mordente. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit www.ConcertsforAmerica.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles