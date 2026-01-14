The Ebell Of Los Angeles To Launch 2026 With January Programming

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ebell of Los Angeles will begin 2026 with a slate of January programming spanning spoken word, live conversation, comedy, creative workshops, and student-focused performances. Events will take place throughout the month at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre and other spaces within the historic venue.

January programming will include the return of The Ebell’s Salon Series, featuring Emmy Award–winning broadcaster Fritz Coleman in Unassisted Living on January 15. The month will also feature Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars on January 21, a live event marking the birthday of filmmaker David Lynch, as well as Still Life, Spoken Word, a monologue-writing workshop running across select Saturdays from January 24 through February 28. Student matinee performances of The Everywhere of Her will take place on January 27, followed by Jennette McCurdy: Live in Conversation on January 28 and a stand-up performance by comedian Katherine Ryan on January 29.

Additional details about each January event are outlined below.

SALON SERIES: UNASSISTED LIVING WITH FRITZ COLEMAN

The Ebell will present Unassisted Living on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. as part of its Salon Series. The solo performance by KNBC broadcaster Fritz Coleman will be presented as a fundraiser supporting The Ebell’s mission. Comedian Wendy Liebman will open the evening. Tickets are priced at $32, with a discounted rate of $28 available for members of The Ebell of Los Angeles.

TWIN PEAKS: CONVERSATION WITH THE STARS

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., the Wilshire Ebell Theatre will host Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars, a live event honoring the legacy of the television series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost. The program will feature cast members Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Dana Ashbrook, Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, and Sabrina S. Sutherland, along with behind-the-scenes stories, a tribute video, and a fan Q&A. VIP ticket packages will include photo opportunities, with autographs available for purchase separately. Tickets range from $59.90 to $699.

STILL LIFE, SPOKEN WORD: A MONOLOGUE-WRITING WORKSHOP

Still Life, Spoken Word will take place on select Saturdays between January 24 and February 28, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The four-week workshop invites participants to create original monologues inspired by The Ebell’s historic painting collection. Led by teaching artists from the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Writers’ Odyssey, the program will conclude with a public presentation of new work. Tickets are $45, with a $35 member rate.

STUDENT MATINEE: THE EVERYWHERE OF HER

Student matinee performances of The Everywhere of Her will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The performances, which are sold out, are free for local school audiences and introduce students to influential women who shaped Los Angeles through music, storytelling, and live theatre. Educational resources and post-performance activities will be provided for participating schools.

Jennette McCurdy: LIVE IN CONVERSATION

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., bestselling author and performer Jennette McCurdy will appear in conversation as part of a program presented by How To Academy. McCurdy will discuss her work, creative process, and career evolution. Ticket details are available through the presenting organization.

Katherine Ryan: BATTLEAXE

Comedian Katherine Ryan will bring her stand-up show Battleaxe to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The performance is recommended for audiences ages 16 and up. Tickets range from $30 to $55 and are offered through an external presenter.

LOOKING AHEAD TO FEBRUARY

February programming at The Ebell will coincide with Black History Month and will feature conversations, musical performances, and educational events highlighting Black voices and experiences. Upcoming programs will include a Distinguished Voices conversation with Denise Nicholas, musical performances by African Americans for LA Opera and the Inner City Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, and discussions focused on allyship and cultural responsibility. Additional events will span literature, music, and global traditions.

For a complete calendar of events at The Ebell of Los Angeles, visit ebellofla.org/events.