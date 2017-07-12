BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Jul. 12, 2017  

Beginning today, July 12, Live From Lincoln Center & Lincoln Center Theater will present Falsettos in movie theatres across the country. Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle?class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Below, Betsy Wolfe, who played Cordeila in the revival, is chatting with Richard Ridge about everything Falsettos, plus her current gig as Jenna in Waitress, and so much more!

Wolfe's other Broadway highlights include: Bullets over Broadway (Ellen), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud), Everyday Rapture. Off-B'way: The Last Five Years, Encores' Merrily We Roll Along (Beth). Met Opera: Die Fledermaus (Ida). Soloist w/ over 40 Symphony Orchestras. BFA: CCM.

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Broadway's Newest Waitress, Betsy Wolfe, Thinks Back on FALSETTOS- In Movie Theaters Today!
