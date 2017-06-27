BWW's On This Day - June 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
Love in Idleness
The End of Longing
On the Town
The Artificial Jungle
The Ruby Slippers
Taj Express
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Bella: An American Tall Tale
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Animal
Deathless
Puffs
Wig Out!
Downstairs
Working
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
CLOSING SOON:
Yes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
Love in Idleness
The End of Longing
On the Town
The Artificial Jungle
The Ruby Slippers
Taj Express
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Bella: An American Tall Tale
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Animal
Deathless
Puffs
Wig Out!
Downstairs
Working
COMING UP: