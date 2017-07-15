BWW's On This Day - July 15, 2017

Jul. 15, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17

Oliver Twist
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Puffs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Super Shaw Women
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17

Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17

The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17

Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Sondheim on Sondheim
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Money Talks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Bastard Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Ragtime
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Hello to Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Terror
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Rotterdam
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

Assassins
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17

The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Ghost Light
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17

Super Shaw Women
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17

All Shook Up
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Gloria
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

Sondheim on Sondheim
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

COMING UP:

Sunday July 16, 2017:
Ann Harada Plays Title Role in THE NEW PEGGY Reading
Sunday July 16, 2017:
Jason Graae Leads A BROADWAY MUSICAL at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday July 16, 2017:
TDF Offers First Autism-Friendly Performance of Broadway's CATS
Monday July 17, 2017:
'DARE TO DREAM' Concert Supports Eric L. Summers in Fight Against Cancer
Monday July 17, 2017:
BROADWAY MEOWS at Don't Tell Mama
Monday July 17, 2017:
Bryce Pinkham Headlines DUST AND SHADOW at Highline Ballroom
Monday July 17, 2017:
DUST AND SHADOW in Concert at the Highline Ballroom
Monday July 17, 2017:
Four New Felines to Purr in CATS on Broadway This Summer
Monday July 17, 2017:
Jackson, Mendez, Keenan-Bolger & More to 'STAND UP FOR FREEDOM'
Monday July 17, 2017:
Jesse Eisenberg & More Sign on for First Ever 24 HOUR MUSICALS: L.A.
Monday July 17, 2017:
Perry, Lewis & Ripley Gives 'STANDUP SHAKESPEARE' Reading in Chicago
Monday July 17, 2017:
Wayne Brady & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS: L.A.
Tuesday July 18, 2017:
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour Welcomes New 'Madame Giry'
Wednesday July 19, 2017:
Mutu, Umoh & Goglia Lead Reading of JANE EYRE Musical
Thursday July 20, 2017:
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Moves Off-Broadway
Thursday July 20, 2017:
DVR Alert: HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Visits NBC's TODAY
Thursday July 20, 2017:
NT Live Broadcasts ANGELS IN AMERICA with Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane
Friday July 21, 2017:
Kushner, Vogel, Akhtar & More Featured in PULITZER AT 100 Documentary
Friday July 21, 2017:
Listen to the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Recording on Vinyl
Friday July 21, 2017:
Thirteen Re-Broadcasts CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO Tonight
Saturday July 22, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on Today's SESAME STREET on HBO

