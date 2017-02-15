BWW's On This Day - February 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Twelfth Night
Evening at the Talk House
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
Ugly Lies the Bone
Sunday in the Park with George
Latin History for Morons
Dear World
My Brilliant Friend
The View UpStairs
The Penitent
Promises, Promises
Art
The Boys in the Band
Crazy for You
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
Jonah and Otto
This House
The Liar
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
Motown the Musical
Sex with Strangers
Death Takes A Holiday
Buried Child
Yen
She Loves Me
Fade
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Twelfth Night
Evening at the Talk House
The Night of the Iguana
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
Everybody
Fish Men
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech and Debate
Ugly Lies the Bone
Sunday in the Park with George
Latin History for Morons
Dear World
My Brilliant Friend
The View UpStairs
The Penitent
Promises, Promises
Art
The Boys in the Band
Crazy for You
Tell Hector I Miss Him
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
Jonah and Otto
This House
The Liar
Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
Motown the Musical
Sex with Strangers
Death Takes A Holiday
Buried Child
Yen
She Loves Me
Fade
COMING UP: