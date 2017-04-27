BWW's On This Day - April 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Three Comrades
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Seven Spots on the Sun
Hamlet
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
The Life
If I Forget
Junkyard
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
In the Boom Boom Room
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Secret Garden
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Three Comrades
Nivelli's War
The Dreyfus Affair
The Profane
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
CLOSING SOON:
Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
