BWW TV: Watch a Scene from RSC's JULIUS CAESAR, Screening Across North America as Part of 'Live from Stratford-Upon-Avon' Series

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Rome MMXVII Season of four Shakespeare plays will play in select movie houses across North America, directly from Shakespeare's home town, Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The productions are filmed for "Live from Stratford-upon-Avon," the RSC program that screens the world's greatest classical theatre company around the world through a continued partnership with Trafalgar Releasing (formerly Picturehouse Entertainment). Scroll down for a sneak peek at a full scene from Julius Caesar!

Angus Jackson, who recently directed the sell-out RSC productions of Oppenheimer and Don Quixote, is season director for Rome MMXVII. He directs Julius Caesar (already open in Stratford-upon-Avon, as well as Antony & Cleopatra) and will direct Coriolanus, which opens at the RSC in September, completing the Rome season in Stratford.

Iqbal Khan directs Antony & Cleopatra, with Josette Simon in the role of Cleopatra after her last RSC appearance in Michael Boyd's A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1999 and Antony Byrne as Antony (last seen as Kent in Gregory Doran's production of King Lear last year).

Blanche McIntyre directs Titus Andronicus, following on from last summer's production of The Two Noble Kinsmen for the RSC. This opens in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in July this year.

A shared scenic aesthetic for all four plays is designed by Robert Innes Hopkins.

Julius Caesar

Andrew Woodall (The Riot Club, Belle) stars as Julius Caesar.

Directed by Angus Jackson.

US screenings began May 28

For more information and tickets: www.rsc.org.uk/julius-caesar/in-cinemas

Watch the trailer for Julius Caesar here.

Caesar returns from war, all-conquering, but mutiny is rumbling through the corridors of power.

Antony & Cleopatra

Josette Simon (Broadchurch, Merlin) stars as Cleopatra and Antony Byrne (Anna Karenina) as Antony.

Directed by Iqbal Khan.

US screenings begin from June 23

For more information and tickets: www.rsc.org.uk/antony-and-cleopatra/in-cinemas

Watch the trailer for Antony & Cleopatra here.

Following Caesar's assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power. Now he has neglected his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Torn between love and duty, Antony's military brilliance deserts him, and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end.

Following Julius Caesar and Antony & Cleopatra, The RSC: Live from Stratford-Upon-Avon series continues with Titus Andronicus (from September 8) and Coriolanus (from October 27). For cinema listings and booking visit www.rsc.org.uk.whats-on/in-cinemas to sign up for updates and follow the creation of the production online in the run up to the screening.

Related Articles