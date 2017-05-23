BWW Morning Brief May 23rd, 2017 - CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, ROMAN HOLIDAY and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Is BOMBSHELL, the fictional musical from the short-lived hit NBC series SMASH coming to The American Repertory Theatre and Broadway? ART has been teasing photos of Tony Award Winner Diane Paulus with lyrics from the television musical extensively on their Instagram account.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Sings LITTLE MERMAID Classic; Throws Hat in the Ring for ABC Live Musical

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT star and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess performed a classic tune from Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID and threw his hat in the ring to take on the villainous role of Ursula in ABC's just-announced two-hour live musical. (more...)

3) Developmental Reading for New Musical Comedy TOOTSIE Set for This June

BWW has learned that a developmental reading is planned for the new musical comedy TOOTSIE. Westfield Productions's Scott Sanders and Carol Fineman will present the invitation-only event on Thursday, June 8 at 2 PM at New 42 Studios.. (more...)

4) PHOTOS: First Look At The New Cast Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Ahead of the new cast's first performance at London's Palace Theatre on Wednesday (24 May 2017), the Producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child release a first-look set of portraits by Charlie Gray. . (more...)

5) BWW Talks to HAMILTON & DIRTY DANCING Star J. Quinton Johnson + Watch Exclusive Clip from ABC Reboot!

Below, Johnson discusses ABC's highly anticipated DIRTY DANCING reboot, plus as a special bonus, BWW shares an exclusive clip of the actor performing 'When I'm Alone' from the movie premiering Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Caricaturist Al Hirschfeld checks into The Algonquin Hotel with a Tonys exhibit today.

- CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, starring Amber Tamblyn, opens tonight at the Vineyard...

- And the new, Broadway-bound ROMAN HOLIDAY musical begins in San Francisco!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Richard Ridge's conversation with the stars of HAMILTON as part of our SAG-AFTRA Foundation series!

#GivingTuesday: Ready for some spring cleaning? Donate to Broadway Green Alliance's spring textile collection drive tomorrow!

What we're geeking out over: Just-released portraits of the new stars of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in London!

Harry Potter (Jamie Glover), Ginny Potter (Emma Lowndes),

and Albus Potter (Theo Ancient) in character for 'CURSED CHILD'.

What we're reading: Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN, just published by TCG!

What we're watching: A filmed version of Simon McBurney's immersive, one-person play, THE ENCOUNTER, out now on YouTube!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea DeLaria, who turns 59 today!

Lea DeLaria, who just hosted last night's Obie Awards, has appeared on Broadway in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and ON THE TOWN, as well as the national tour of CHICAGO. She will take the stage in MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl this summer. DeLaria has also tread the boards in concert productions of LITTLE FISH, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, HAIR, L'IL ABNER and more. The comedian and actress is well known for her role as 'Big Boo' on the Netflix series ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK.

Lea DeLaria at opening night for THE PRESENT on Broadway.

Photo by Walter McBride

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

