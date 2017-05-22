Purge That Closet for Broadway Green Alliance's Spring Textile Collection Drive

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring a textile drive for the theatre industry and fans on Wednesday, May 24th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square (7th Avenue and 46th Street). The collection drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans in a collaborative effort to make the annual spring cleaning a greener experience.

Past textile drive efforts garnered donations from the casts and crew of Broadway shows, numerous costume shops and theatre related businesses, as well as theatre patrons on their way to Wednesday matinees. The efforts of BGA's drives over the last several years have collected well over 10,000 pounds of clothing and textiles for re-use and recycling.

Wearable Collections, a clothing recycling company, will repurpose or recycle the donations. Accepted items include: all used, clean, and dry clothing, including paired shoes, handbags, belts, hats, and household and backstage items such as curtains, linens, and towels and other reusable textiles. Carpeting, pillows, rugs, scraps, comforters, and bath mats are not accepted.

Industry members unable to attend the event are welcome to drop off their textiles at the re-fashioNYC bin in the Lounge of the Actors' Equity Association at 165 West 46th Street (4th Floor, Sky Lobby).

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA (formerly Broadway Goes Green) was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and has become a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The BGA brings together all segments of the theatre community, including producers, Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres in New York and around the country, college drama programs, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and reaches out to theatre fans throughout the country, and through alliances, internationally.

Follow the Broadway Green Alliance on Facebook at @BroadwayGreenAlliance; on Twitter at @BroadwayGreen; on Instagram at @BroadwayGreenAlliance; and on YouTube at @BroadwayGreenAlliance. Our social media hashtags are #BGA and #BroadwayGreen.

