Georgia Engel, Michael Mulheren and More Join Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY at SHN; Cast Complete!

Producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner, in conjunction with San Francisco's SHN, announced the complete cast today for the pre-Broadway world premiere engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical, the new musical premiering as part of SHN's 2016-2017 Season this summer.

Five-time Emmy Award nominee Georgia Engel, Tony Award-nominee Michael Mulheren, Brandon Block, Kevin Duda, Donna English, Rick Faugno, Alison Jantzie, Andrew Kober, Marissa McGowan, Kevin Munhall, Khori Petinaud, Wayne Pretlow, Shannon Rugani, Tommy Scrivens, Brandon Andrus, Kerry Conte, Jody Reynard, and Paige Williams join the cast, led by previously announced stars Stephanie Styles, Drew Gehling, Jarrod Spector, and Sara Chase.

Based on Paramount Pictures Corporation's 1953 Academy Award-winning film that starred Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical has a book by Kathy Speer & Terry Grossman and Paul Blake, and features such unforgettable Cole Porter songs as "Night and Day," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," and "Easy to Love."

Directed by Marc Bruni, the new musical will play SHN's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor Street, San Francisco) beginning May 23, 2017, and run through June 18, 2017 ahead of a fall 2017 Broadway opening.

In addition to Speer, Grossman, Blake, and Bruni, the creative team Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Sven Ortel (Projection Design), David BrIan Brown (Wig and Hair Design), Todd Ellison (Music Supervision and Arrangements), Larry Blank (Orchestrations), Mark Hummel (Dance Arrangements), and Alex Sanchez (Choreography).

In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life - to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.

Tickets, starting at $55, are available online at shnsf.com, or by calling SHN Audience Services at 888-746-1799. Prices are subject to change. For more information, visit shnsf.com/online/article/romanholiday.

SHN is the preeminent theatrical entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live entertainment experiences to San Francisco's premier venues. SHN presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind live events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

