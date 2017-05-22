PHOTOS: First Look At The New Cast Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Ahead of the new cast's first performance at London's Palace Theatre on Wednesday (24 May 2017), the Producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child release a first-look set of portraits by Charlie Gray.

Seen in character for the first time are Jamie Glover as Harry Potter, Emma Lowndes as his wife Ginny Potter alongside Theo Ancient as their son Albus Potter; Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger and Helen Aluko as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Samuel Blenkin as his son Scorpius Malfoy. See the pictures below!

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Harry Potter (Jamie Glover), Ginny Potter (Emma Lowndes),

Albus Potter (Theo Ancient)

Ron Weasley (Thomas Aldridge), Rose Granger-Weasley (Helen Aluko), Hermione Granger (Rakie Ayola)

Scorpius Malfoy (Samuel Blenkin), Draco Malfoy (James Howard)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in June 2016 at the Palace Theatre and subsequently has won 22 major theatre awards including the Evening Standard Best Play Award. Last month, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Related Articles