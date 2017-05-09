Legendary Caricaturist Al Hirschfeld to Check Into The Algonquin Hotel with Tonys Exhibit

Fans of caricaturist Al Hirschfeld, who was well known for his black-and-white portraits of celebrities and Broadway stars, will be able to enjoy a unique exhibit of his work beginning May 23rd in the legendary Lobby Lounge of The Algonquin Hotel.

In collaboration with the Al Hirschfeld Foundation, "The Algonquin Hotel Celebrates The Tonys As Seen By Hirschfeld" exhibit will open on May 23rd - just prior to the Tony Awards taking place June 11th - and will run through August 8, 2017. The exhibit will feature a total of 23 drawings reproduced three feet tall and hanging atop the iconic Lobby Lounge's oak paneling. This will mark the third year The Algonquin Hotel and the Al Hirschfeld Foundation have partnered on an exclusive exhibit.

Hirschfeld, whose artwork graced the pages of The New York Times and many other publications, was actually a frequent visitor to the infamous Algonquin Round Table and knew and worked with many of its members, sketched the famous portrait of Dorothy Parker and her cohorts back in 1962.

New Yorkers and tourists alike are welcome to visit The Algonquin Hotel Lobby Lounge, marvel at the work of this amazing artist who was enamored with the performing arts which he captured so magically on paper, see if they can guess the name of the show in each drawing, and, of course, search for the letters of his daughter's name "NINA" in each piece.

The Algonquin Hotel is just steps away from Fifth Avenue, the theater district, Rockefeller Center, and Radio City Music Hall, and is a great opportunity for those visiting the city - as well as New Yorkers who have never ventured into the hotel - to witness the fabled New York haunt of "The Vicious Circle" at The Algonquin Round Table. It's the perfect place to relax with a "Dorothy Parker" or "Mathilda" cocktail (yes, the cat is still in residence), grab a meal in the Round Table Restaurant or bar bites in The Lobby Lounge, and just soak up an iconic New York City experience.

Social media savvy fans will be welcome to photograph and share images of the exhibit and the hotel (complimentary Wi-Fi is available in the lobby and restaurant) and are encouraged to use the hashtag #AlgonquinHirschfeld and tag @AlgonquinNYC and @AlHirschfeld on Instagram and Twitter.

The Algonquin Hotel, Times Square, opened November 22, 1902. The hotel is the oldest and longest operating in the city and is located on historic Club Row, West 44th Street. The 181-room property is known for its rich history, famous clientele over the years and is located just a block from the lights of Times Square and steps from the shops of Fifth Avenue. Guest accommodations include luxury amenities: Beekman 1802 bathroom toiletries, complimentary Wi-Fi and flat screen televisions. The Round Table Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, Blue Bar offers pre-theater dining and all day light fare is available in the vibrant lobby lounge. Matilda is the current feline in residence and continues The Algonquin tradition of having a house cat since the 1920's. The Algonquin Hotel is located at 59 W 44th Street, New York, New York 10036. Visit www.algonquinhotel.com for more information.

