VIDEO: Watch Filmed Performance of Simon McBurney's THE ENCOUNTER Now!

A filmed version of Simon McBurney's immersive one-person play, THE ENCOUNTER, is now available to view in full on Youtube through May 25th. Check it out below! The final U.S. engagement of the production began on April 25th for a limited two-week run at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

As BWW previously reported, sound designers Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin will be presented a Special Tony Award for their outstanding Sound Design for the show.

In Simon McBurney's riveting one-man play, THE ENCOUNTER, audience members must wear headphones to take part in the journey. THE ENCOUNTER tells the true story of National Geographic photojournalist Loren McIntyre lost in a remote area of Brazil in 1969, which leads to a startling encounter that changes many lives. Written, directed and performed by Simon McBurney, this solo performances traces McIntyre's journey into the depths of the Amazon rainforest, using binaural technology (3D audio) to build an intimate and shifting world of sound. As McIntyre's mesmerizing tale reaches its climax, this extraordinary performance asks some of the most urgent questions of today: about how we live and what we believe to be true.

