Backstage with Richard Ridge: The HAMILTON Cast Takes Their Shot- Watch the FULL Conversation!

Hamilton was in da house! Just last week, Hamilton stars Javier Munoz, Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart, Mandy Gonzalez, and Bryan Terrell Clark joined SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

Below, check out the FULL conversation, in which the cast reveals how their first time on the Richard Rodgers stage went, how they unlocked each of their characters, what they do when they make a mistake, an so much more!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Related Articles