BWW Morning Brief May 12th, 2017 - BUILDING THE WALL Begins and More!

The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors (Dale Badway, President), and The Dorothy Loudon Foundation (Lionel Larner, Executive Director), have announced the 2017 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance, the 9th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award Honoree for Excellence in the Theater and the 5th Annual John Willis Award Honoree for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre who will be celebrated at the 73rd Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony on Monday evening, June 5, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), current home of The Great Comet, recipient of 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.. (more...)

2) ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Revival Finds Its Home at Circle in the Square Theatre; Opening Night Set!

Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced today that the first ever Broadway revival of Once on This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, will play the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC) this fall.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Why Does Tina Fey Compare MEAN GIRLS Cast Members to Justin Timberlake?

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Tina Fey revealed details of the highly anticipated musical MEAN GIRLS heading to Broadway in March 2018.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: HER OPPONENT Recreates Clinton/Trump Debates With Genders Switched

As it pertains to the 2016 presidential election, the title HER OPPONANT doesn't necessarily refer to Donald Trump. As the first woman to top the ticket of one of America's major political parties, the name of co-creators Joe Salvatore (who also directs) and Maria Guadalupe's fascinating theatre piece could also refer to a number of Hillary Clinton's opponents, such as the public's lingering prejudices against women, the perception of her as an elitist Washington insider or just being a politician cursed with accusations of not being likeable.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Glenn Close Recalls Taking On Lead Broadway Role With No Rehearsals!

On today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, Glenn Close chatted about one of her first jobs on Broadway as an understudy, and having to play the lead role without rehearsing.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The stars of A BRONX TALE appear for a performance and CD signing today at Barnes & Noble!

- Sergio Trujillo brings the underground world of Buenos Aires to A.R.T. in ARRABAL...

- Paper Mill honors Chita Rivera with help from Shanice Williams and more.

- And Robert Schenkkan's BUILDING THE WALL begins Off-Broadway tonight!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Frances Barber, who turns 60 on Saturday!

Frances Barber is a prolific stage artist from the UK who received Olivier nominations for her work in CAMILLE and UNCLE VANYA. She has appeared in productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Court, Hampstead Theatre, National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Chichester Festival, the Old Vic, Shakespeare's Globe, Dublin's Gate Theatre and more. Among her West End credits are CLOSER, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST, MADAME DE SADE and more. Earlier this spring, she took the stage in MADAME RUBINSTEIN at Park Theatre.

Frances Barber in rehearsal for MADAME RUBINSTEIN at the Park Theatre.

Photo by Mark Douet

